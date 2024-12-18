Angola: Armed Forces Chief of Staff Points to Training As a Priority for the Army

Caxito — The Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Altino Carlos José dos Santos, pointed to the training and qualification of cadres, the strengthening of discipline, the values of patriotism and loyalty as priority pillars of the Army for the coming challenges.

Speaking at the commemorative act of the 33rd anniversary of the creation of the national Army that took place today, at the 70th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Northern Military Region, in Bengo, General Altino dos Santos said that priority should continue to be given to the man factor, military technique and infrastructure, strengthen the ideals of patriotism and sense of responsibility within the troops in the face of their military obligations.

He said that in celebrating these three decades of the rich trajectory traveled by the Army, a well-deserved tribute is paid to all those who with courage and determination contributed to its enhancement as the largest military component of the Angolan Armed Forces, in terms of forces and means, to guarantee territorial integrity, independence and national sovereignty, participation in peacekeeping missions, under the aegis of regional and continental bodies of which Angola is an integral part.

The Chief of Staff stressed that the Army also has increased missions such as collaborating in exchange and cooperation actions with similar branches of allied or friendly countries in order to intensify mutual understanding to prevent conflicts, participate in the support of populations in a state of natural calamities or major endemics, as well as participate in tasks of public interest whenever superiorly oriented, added the chief of the General Staff.

The Army's intervention also extends to demining, restoration and construction of bridges, roads and railways, vaccination campaigns, environmental protection of fauna and flora, as well as research into projects to support national development, he said.

'Today, as we look to the future, it is important that we continue to work hard, following the pace of the restructuring program, as well as the adequacy of the force system and the military device that will allow the gradual resizing of the Army, establishing the quality of the military personnel necessary for the fulfillment, of the assigned missions, as well as the due re-equipment according to the available resources,' he stressed.

Altino Carlos José dos Santos also said that this celebration ceremony takes place at a time when preparations are underway for the dignified and enthusiastic celebration of the 50th anniversary of national independence and just a few days before the festive season, a period in which also the combative readiness, the security of military installations and equipment, the combative guard and surveillance must be reinforced to prevent any excesses and incidents arising from the festive atmosphere.

He called on the staff to continue to develop educational actions to promote behavioural attitudes based on civility and military ethics, including the responsible use of social networks, protection of the environment, prevention of road accidents and health care, against major endemics and pandemics, strengthen cooperation with the border guard police by reducing the impact of their porosity and contribute to the fight against illegal immigration, to smuggling fuel and other legally protected goods.

For his part, the commander of the Army, General João Serafim Kiteculo said that after 33 years, the Army has been consolidating its structures as one of the branches of the FAA that brings together Angolan citizens of all ethnolinguistic, cultural and social origins, constituting a true example of National Unity and Reconciliation and assumes its responsibility to defend the Homeland, instilling in the new generations the spirit of love for the Homeland, respect for national symbols, discipline, hierarchy and single command.

He reaffirmed the total confidence and willingness to unconditionally fulfill the noble mission preserving territorial integrity, National Independence, in cooperation with the other branches of the FAA, to remain firm in the defense of the national land space in cooperation with the National Air Force and the Angolan Navy, without neglecting the other security forces and internal order.

The commemorative act of the 33rd anniversary of the Army was marked by the promotion of military posts and the imposition of ranks, military parade, delivery of sports trophies and cultural moments. MD/CJ/DOJ