Nigeria: Why Nnamdi Kanu's Release May Not Address Insecurity in South-East Nigeria - Soludo

Mr Kanu, who is facing terrorism charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja, has been in detention since he was repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021 under controversial circumstances.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has said the release of Nnamdi Kanu may not address growing insecurity in Nigeria's South-east.

According to Punch newspaper, Mr Soludo spoke during Tuesday's press briefing at the Governor's Lodge in Amawbia.

Why Kanu's release may not end insecurity

Mr Kanu, facing terrorism charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja, is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria

The IPOB leader has been in detention since he was repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021 under controversial circumstances.

Many Igbo leaders have repeatedly called for the release of the IPOB leader on the basis that his freedom would end insecurity in the South-east.

However, during the press briefing on Tuesday, Mr Soludo said the release of the IPOB leader might not end insecurity in the region.

The governor explained that the hoodlums behind frequent attacks in the South-east were criminals who had hijacked the Biafra struggle and are now hiding under the agitation and Mr Kanu's name to perpetrate violence.

He contended that these hoodlums, operating under the guise of agitation, had embraced "lucrative criminality," engaging in armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, and idolatry.

Mr Soludo maintained that their activities have nothing to do with the genuine liberation struggle, stating that such crimes are purely driven by greed and lawlessness.

"Kanu and IPOB have repeatedly dissociated themselves from these criminals.

"Even if Nnamdi Kanu is released today, I'm not sure they would listen to him because what they now pursue is wealth, not liberation," he stated.

The governor said, "They (criminals) have become enemies of the people they claim to protect. Who are they fighting for when they kidnap and kill their own people?

"The so-called agitators have transformed into organised criminal gangs.

"They hide in forests, kidnapping innocent citizens for ransom, and they justify their atrocities under the pretext of Biafra."

He revealed that over 99 per cent of criminals arrested in Anambra in the last two years were Igbos, with more than 70 per cent being non-indigenes of the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'Communities shielding gunmen in South-east'

Mr Soludo regretted that some communities were shielding criminals behind insecurity in the South-east.

The governor said insecurity in the region was sustained because some locals perceive security agencies as enemies and criminals as freedom fighters.

"Our people know these criminals. They are our brothers, cousins, and neighbours.

"It's unfortunate that in some communities, people contribute food to sustain these criminals hiding in the forests. How do you fight insecurity when people see criminals as heroes and the police as the enemy?" he said.