Somalia: Mohamed Ahmed Amiir Assumes Role As Mayor of Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Mohamed Ahmed Amiir officially took office as the new Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu during an overnight hand-over ceremony attended by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

Amiir's appointment was confirmed last week by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who chose him to succeed Yusuf Hussein Jimale Madaale, who had held the position since 2022.

Amiir brings a background in economic issues, social development, and administration to his new dual role.

The president has given Amiir a clear mandate to drive forward the development of Mogadishu.

The appointment marks a new chapter for Mogadishu, with expectations high for significant progress under Amiir's leadership.