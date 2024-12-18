Somalia: Deadly Clashes Escalate in Somalia's Eerigabo, Seven Killed

Erigabo, Somalia — Intense fighting between the forces of Somaliland and the SSC-Khaatumo militia in the northern Somali city of Eerigabo has resulted in at least seven fatalities, local sources confirmed on Wednesday. The conflict, which erupted on Monday, continued unabated into the night, leaving a trail of destruction and numerous injuries.

Residents reported that both combatants and innocent bystanders were among the wounded, with hospitals in Eerigabo overwhelmed by the influx of casualties. The exact number of injuries remains unclear, but eyewitness accounts suggest it is significant.

The SSC-Khaatumo administration has accused Somaliland forces of targeting civilians, including the killing of a local businessman and protesters, escalating local tensions. Somaliland, which broke away from Somalia in 1991 and seeks international recognition as an independent state, has responded by deploying its largest military unit to the region, arriving in Eerigabo on Tuesday morning. This move has raised fears of further escalation amidst ongoing claims of victory from both belligerents.

On the other side, SSC-Khaatumo, seeking to assert control over parts of the Sanaag region, has been reinforcing its positions. Reports indicate that the militia has received fresh support, with advanced military hardware and elite fighters now at the forefront of the battle lines. This development could signify a prolonged conflict over the disputed territories.

The situation is further complicated by the strategic importance of Eerigabo, which lies in the Sanaag region, an area contested by both Somaliland and the SSC-Khaatumo. The city's control has significant implications for regional power dynamics, resource allocation, and the broader political landscape in Somalia.

International observers and humanitarian organizations have expressed concern over the rising civilian toll and the displacement caused by the conflict. Calls have been made for dialogue to de-escalate the situation and protect the civilian population.

The Somali federal government and international mediators have yet to comment extensively on the latest violence, but there is an urgent call for intervention to prevent further bloodshed and to facilitate peace talks.

The ongoing conflict in Eerigabo underscores the fragile security situation in Somalia, where local disputes can quickly spiral into broader regional conflicts, affecting peace and stability across the Horn of Africa.