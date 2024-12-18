Rwanda: Kayonza - How Irrigated Fruit Farming Transformed Livelihoods in a Drought Prone Region

After nearly five years of dedicated effort, residents of Kayonza District are celebrating the fruits of their labour. The community has transitioned from subsistence farming to commercial fruit production, with their first sales of avocados marking a significant milestone.

An expansive orchard, covering 1,337 hectares of consolidated and irrigated land has been cultivated with avocados, mangoes, and jackfruit. This initiative, owned collectively by over 4,000 farmers organized into 168 groups under a cooperative called KOTWIDIKA, has transformed the lives of many, including Jeannette Gahongayire.

Gahongayire, busy tending to her fruit trees, reflected on the stark contrast between the past and present.

She said: "This area used to suffer from severe drought, with unproductive land that led to famine. We relied heavily on food aid from the government until the launch of the Kayonza Irrigation and Integrated Watershed Management Project (KIWMP).

The KIWMP is a flagship initiative aimed at reducing poverty in the drought-prone Eastern Province. Under the guidance of the Single Project Implementation Unit (SPIU) for IFAD-funded projects, in collaboration with Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), the project supports 50,000 rural smallholder farmers.

"Now, I can sell avocados, which allowed me to purchase a cow. The cow not only provides manure to improve my orchard's productivity but also ensures the sustainability of my farming practices."

Gahongayire also highlighted the nutritional impact on families in the region, especially children, as fruits are now easily accessed by families in the region.

Nine drought-prone sectors in Kayonza District--Gahini, Kabare, Kabarondo, Murama, Murundi, Mwiri, Ndego, Ruramira, and Rwinkwavu--as well as Remera Sector in Ngoma District, were selected based on their vulnerability to drought, poverty, and food insecurity. The project leverages the region's potential water resources to improve crop production, enhance climate resilience, and boost food security and nutrition.

The Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe, emphasized the project's broad impact.

He said: "The main pillars of this initiative are to enhance crop production, strengthen climate resilience, and improve food security and nutrition. Farmers are not only generating income and creating employment opportunities but also increasing productivity. Produce from over 1,300 hectares will contribute to higher fruit exports, which will help address inflation caused by limited availability of beans, fruits, and vegetables in the market."

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to empowering farmers through capacity building, training, and the provision of essential infrastructure such as post-harvest facilities, breastfeeding spaces, and other amenities to support farming communities.

Under KIWMP's market linkage support, facilitated by various government departments and other value chain actors, the first avocado harvest in 2024 yielded over 200 tonnes. Meanwhile, farmers are preparing for the upcoming mango harvest in December, with 700 hectares of improved mango varieties expected to deliver substantial returns.

For residents like Isiah Gatera from Ngoma District, the project represents a transformative opportunity. Reflecting on his decision to sell one of his cows to invest in fruit tree planting, Gatera said: "I invested in 1,500 mango and avocado trees, and my first harvest earned me Rwf585,000. This income has allowed me to pay school fees and improve my family's quality of life. Looking ahead, I expect each tree to generate Rwf50,000 annually, which will significantly improve my status within three years."

Their cooperative played a role in coordinating the harvest, aggregating the produce, and facilitating sales to export markets in Europe and Asia, as well as local markets through fruit exporters in the value chain.

According to the 2024 IFAD Project Completion Report, the KIWMP Phase II has an estimated total cost of USD 61 million. This includes USD 21.8 million from IFAD, USD 28 million co-financed by the Government of Spain, USD 8.1 million contributed by the Government of Rwanda (primarily through tax exemptions), and support from other partners, such as Cordaid, covering the remainder. Cordaid is an internationally operating value-based emergency relief and development organisation.

The project is expected to conclude its mission in 2028.