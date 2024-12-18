Kenya: Mwangaza to Remain Meru Governor As Court Extends Conservatory Orders Against Her Ouster

18 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Kawira Mwangaza will remain as Meru Governor after the High Court extended conservatory orders against her ouster for 120 days pending the outcome of her appeal.

While giving his ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye indicated that the orders will remain in place for 120 days to allow the hearing and determination of a petition she filed challenging her impeachment.

The judge said for purposes of public interest and to preserve the petition challenging the impeachment, she can continue working as a governor until further directions from the court.

Justice Mwamuye further directed that the matter be mentioned on Friday for directions on hearing of the petition.

