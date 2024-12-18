Egypt: Armed Forces Strengthening Military Co-Operation With Friendly Nations

The Armed Forces organized a visit to the Naval Forces Command for several foreign military attachés accredited in Egypt. This visit is part of an ongoing series of initiatives by the Armed Forces aimed at strengthening military co-operation with friendly nations.

During the visit, participants attended a briefing that underscored the critical role of the Naval Forces, particularly in safeguarding maritime borders and combating illegal migration.

They also toured the Alexandria Shipyard to observe the latest advancements in naval manufacturing systems and the localization of national industries. Additionally, the delegation inspected several naval vessels, gaining insight into their combat capabilities and technical features.

Vice Admiral Ashraf Ibrahim Atwa, Commander of the Naval Forces, extended a warm welcome to the delegation and expressed his deep appreciation for their visit. He emphasized the Armed Forces 'keenness to enhance collaboration with friendly countries in the near future, with the chief aim of bolster-ing security and stability in the region.

The head of the Military Attachés Association in Cairo expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces, represented by the Military Attachés Agency, for organizing such visits, commending the notable advancements in the Naval Forces' armament capabilities in recent years.

Egyptian Gazette