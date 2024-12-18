Zimbabwe: Kireni Zulu, Yesteryear Legends Itching for Recognition

Affable Marabi music exponent, Kireni Zulu, believes that yesteryear stars still have much to offer on the local showbiz landscape.

The 66-year-old crooner has been mobilising forgotten musicians to revive their careers, emphasising that the new generation has a lot to learn from these torch-bearers.

Among the legends working with Kireni are Knowledge Kunenyati, Mitchell Jambo, Takesure Muronzi, John "Chibhodhoro" Muyambo, Job Mashanda, Shepherd Chinyani, Elijah Madzikatire, Everson Gore, Jane Chenjerai, Foster "The Force" Mkweu, Solo Makore, Vary Khumulani, Somandla "Mafia" Ndebele, Gulf Makina, Livingstone Charle, Tapson Mudimu, and Elliot Masimu.

In a recent interview, Kireni, who is currently working on an anti-drug campaign song titled, "Zvinodhaka" alongside these legends, expressed that the nation should honour its living legends.

"I started mobilising yesteryear legends in early February after realising that many of them were doing nothing at home. I visited most of them because I saw they still had a lot to offer despite being grounded," he said.

Kireni, who has been in the music industry for over four decades, was impressed by the legends' commitment to reviving their careers despite numerous challenges.

"I have funded most of these activities and gatherings because we have yet to secure a sponsor. I decided to finance these projects to keep them busy with the little resources we have.

"Now that we have made some progress, we welcome sponsors to come on board and assist our living legends. We should give our legends their flowers while they are still alive," he added.

The Zvishavane-bred singer noted that many yesteryear musicians have struggled due to poverty, lack of sound management, and failure to adapt to technology.

"It's quite sad to see some of these stars failing to make ends meet despite having a rich catalogue of songs.

"As a group, I am teaching them how to monetise their music and embrace technology.

"It's unfortunate that some artists live in squalor while they have a rich catalogue of songs that they haven't uploaded on platforms like YouTube. We are educating each other on how they can still earn money from their compositions."

Kireni, who has campaigned against social ills like drug and substance abuse, emphasised that yesteryear musicians still have a significant role in nation-building.

"We might pretend these stars don't exist, but we need them when addressing national issues. "Currently, we are grappling with drug and substance abuse, and I have engaged them to ensure we campaign against this new cancer.

"We risk raising a new generation of drug addicts, if we don't raise our voices as yesteryear legends."

He appealed for sponsorship to assist these legends in starting income-generating projects.

"While music might not be viable for most of us, we also appeal for help from the government, the corporate world, and individuals to assist us in this noble cause.

"Many yesteryear stars have great ideas but lack funding to start new projects. We don't want to be beggars for life; we need empowerment to sustain ourselves and revive our careers."

As an entrepreneur, Kireni is determined to use his influence to change other legendary musicians' lives.

"As an influencer, I will not rest until I improve the lives of those, especially music legends, who paved the way for us.

When I came into this industry, these legends were already here, and it's now my responsibility to assist them in the best way I can. It would be unfair for me to live large while most of my peers are wallowing in poverty. We must be there for each other and change many lives," he said.

Meanwhile, Kireni is busy working on his 11th album titled "Mhembwe Ine Bhachi" at Gart Studios under the aegis of Anthony Gasani.

The album is set for release early next year, with its visuals to be unveiled in the first quarter of 2025.