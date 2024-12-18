Zimbabwe: Drug Abuse Fight Needs Collective Effort - Kazembe

Drug and substance abuse is a national crisis that requires a collective and coordinated response from all sectors of society, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe has said.

Officially opening the sub-national structures and training of trainers workshop for the National Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse yesterday, Minister Kazembe said the abuse of drugs and substances not only affected the health and well-being of individuals, but also had a far-reaching impact on society as a whole.

Drug and substance abuse posed a significant threat to President Mnangagwa's vision of an upper middle-income economy by 2030 and hence there was a need for unity by all sectors to fight the scourge.

Minister Kazembe, who is also the Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse, said Vision 2030 could only be realised if the country addressed the challenges that undermined the nation's social and economic progress including drug and substance abuse.

The three-day workshop, organised by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, is being attended by Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, their Permanent Secretaries, provincial heads of Ministries, traditional and religious leaders, and representatives of civil society organisations.

"This gathering represents a critical moment in our collective efforts to address one of the most pressing challenges facing our country, the devastating impact of drug and substance abuse on our people, our communities and our future," said Minister Kazembe.

"This is not just a policy issue, but a matter that strikes at the heart of our nation's social fabric and the very vision our President has for the country's prosperous, middle-income society by 2030.

"As leaders at the national and provincial levels, we are charged with the responsibility of ensuring that we do not allow drug and substance abuse to derail the progress and development that we are making as a country."

He said the workshop should deliberate on how drugs and substances affected the President's vision of building the nation "brick by brick," the role each and every Zimbabwean plays in restoring the nation's legacy, and how people could work together to create an enabling environment that promotes sustainable solutions and interventions to the drug crisis by leaving no one behind and no stone unturned.

In fighting the drug menace, Minister Kazembe said, unity was key with all sectors, with Government, religious institutions, traditional leaders, the private sector and civil society coming together to tackle the issue comprehensively.

"Community leaders play critical roles in shaping the future of our nation. You have the privilege and responsibility to guide our communities towards a better and drug-free future.

"You are the gatekeepers in the community to ensure sanity prevails. Your roles are vital in shaping the way we respond to the growing epidemic of drug and substance abuse", he said.

Addressing Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs, Minister Kazembe said they as policymakers, they were at the forefront of creating an enabling legislative framework necessary to combat the drug crisis.

"In addition, you also ensure that the legislative framework is implemented through the Secretaries of State.

"Your leadership in advancing policies that promote prevention, treatment and rehabilitation is critical. You must work closely with other stakeholders to ensure that the legal and policy frameworks are effective, timely, and aligned with the needs of our people".

He said religious leaders played a crucial role in shaping attitudes and behaviours within communities due to their ability to provide moral guidance and influence societal norms.

Minister Kazembe called for the adoption of a multi-sectoral, whole of Government and whole of Society approach as enshrined in the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030).

The plan clearly spells out the significant and specialised roles played by the different pillars in ensuring the success of the drug fight.

Under the Supply Reduction Pillar, the plan seeks to disrupt the flow of illicit drugs into the country through cooperation between law enforcement agencies, border security and the judiciary.