Zimbabwe: Digital Health - A Beacon for Zim's Healthcare

Many developing nations, Zimbabwe included, are facing challenges within the health sector.

Despite various interventions from the Government and its partners, issues such as equipment shortages, personnel deficits, and inadequate data management persist.

As healthcare becomes increasingly data-driven, the importance of reliable data cannot be overstated; it provides insights that inform strategic decisions critical to enhancing health systems.

Experts emphasise that data is vital in healthcare for identifying patterns and trends that can significantly improve patient care.

The World Bank has highlighted a concerning trend: many countries rely on less than 5 percent of available health data to inform their health policies.

In challenging fiscal environments, it is estimated that people-centred, evidence-based digital investments could save governments up to 15 percent of health costs.

Recognising these challenges, Zimbabwe has embarked on a transformative journey to improve healthcare access through digital solutions.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is spearheading the roll-out of Impilo, an Electronic Health Records (EHR) system designed to enhance efficiency across the health sector. This initiative aims to improve data collection and management, patient care, and communication between health practitioners and patients.

The Impilo EHR system integrates seamlessly into an ecosystem of interoperable solutions through a Health Information Exchange Framework.

Its core functionalities enhance point-of-care efficiency, supporting health workers with features that include:

Patient registration and management

Clinical protocol adherence for priority health services

Stock usage monitoring

Data aggregation and analysis for informed decision-making

The Covid-19 pandemic underscored the necessity of digital technologies in healthcare. Many individuals turned to the internet and digital devices to access medical services, highlighting the need for robust digital health infrastructure.

Ministry of Health and Child Care deputy director in the Health Informatics and Data Analytics Directorate, Dr Robert Gongora, noted that the Impilo system has been operational since 2016, playing a crucial role during the pandemic.

It was instrumental in authenticating vaccination cards with QR codes and registering travellers at ports of entry, maintaining records of individuals who entered quarantine and isolation facilities.

Currently, the system operates in 1 179 facilities across 45 districts in all 10 provinces.

Dr Gongora emphasised the importance of connectivity as patients transition between facilities, stating, "If a person moves from one healthcare facility to another, their records should follow them."

The potential of digital health technologies

Digital health technologies have the potential to transform Zimbabwe's health sector by improving access, efficiency, and the overall quality of care.

The EHR systems facilitate faster sharing of patient information, enhancing care coordination and enabling health workers to identify emerging issues more effectively.

By eliminating manual data entry and streamlining administrative tasks, EHRs allow healthcare providers to deliver better and more timely care.

These technologies are especially beneficial in rural areas with limited access to healthcare facilities.

Digital platforms can bridge geographical divides, ensuring that even the most remote communities receive adequate healthcare.

Moreover, digital health tools enable efficient collection, storage, and analysis of patient data, moving away from error-prone paper-based systems and streamlining administrative processes.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora expressed optimism about the digital health initiative, stating it aligns with the country's goal of achieving universal health coverage.

"I am happy that as a country we are pushing towards digital health. His Excellency our President Dr ED Mnangagwa has emphasised the need to digitalise towards 2030," he said.

The digital health initiatives are consistent with the National Development Strategy 1 and the National Health Strategy. They also contribute to Zimbabwe's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 (good health and well-being), SDG 9 (innovation and infrastructure), and SDG 10 (reducing inequalities).

Empowering patients through digital health

Digital health solutions empower patients to take an active role in managing their health.

With the proliferation of health apps and wearable devices, especially in urban areas, individuals can monitor vital signs, track lifestyle habits, and receive personalised health recommendations.

This shift promotes preventive care and encourages healthier behaviours among the population.

Challenges ahead

While the prospects for digital health in Zimbabwe are promising, several challenges must be addressed. First and foremost is the need for equitable access to digital technologies, particularly in rural areas. Ensuring that all citizens can benefit from these advancements is crucial for creating a more inclusive healthcare system.

Robust measures must also be implemented to safeguard sensitive patient information from cyber threats.

As digital health solutions become more integrated, the risk of data breaches increases, necessitating strong security protocols.

Another significant challenge is the need for reliable internet connectivity and power supply, both critical for the smooth functioning of digital health solutions. Without these essentials, the potential benefits of digital health cannot be fully realised.

Lastly, healthcare professionals require adequate training to effectively utilise digital tools. Continuous education and training programmes are essential to ensure that staff are competent in using new technologies and systems.

By overcoming these challenges and embracing innovation, Zimbabwe can harness the power of digital health to build a more resilient and equitable healthcare system for all its citizens.

Initiatives like Impilo offer a glimpse into a future where technology empowers both healthcare providers and patients, ultimately improving health outcomes and transforming the nation's healthcare landscape.

The journey towards comprehensive digital health is not merely a technological upgrade; it is a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all Zimbabweans.

As the country moves forward, the integration of digital solutions into healthcare will be a crucial step in achieving the vision of a healthier, more connected society.