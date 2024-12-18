Zimbabwe: Second Republic - A Mixed Bag for Zimbabwe's Sustainable Development

Herald Correspondent

The ongoing developmental agenda in Zimbabwe has become a focal point of academic and scholarly discussion, particularly since 2017, a watershed moment for the nation.

The Second Republic inherited a challenging political and economic landscape, heavily impacted by illegal Western sanctions.

However, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, the country has begun to turn a corner.

Zimbabwe is in the midst of extensive infrastructural development, essential for industrialising its economy.

President Mnangagwa's role as Chairperson of SADC further emphasises his influence on regional and continental matters.

For the past two decades, the nation's road infrastructure had significantly deteriorated, necessitating innovative strategies for revitalisation.

Infrastructure development as a priority

Since taking office, the Second Republic has prioritised infrastructure development as a key component of the country's ambition to achieve upper-middle-income status by 2030.

One of the cornerstone initiatives under his administration is the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), which aims to foster socio-economic growth through infrastructural improvements.

These projects are not confined to Harare, they extend across all provinces, demonstrating a commitment to national development.

Notable achievements include the rehabilitation of the over 300 kilometres Harare-Beitbridge Highway and the recent improvements to the 45km Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Highway in the Midlands Province.

Such flagship projects reflect President Mnangagwa's political will to stimulate socio-economic growth and enhance the quality of life for Zimbabweans.

Modernisation efforts

Significant advancements have been made in upgrading critical facilities like the Beitbridge Border Post and Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Moreover, the modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post and expansion projects at RGMI Airport represent other significant infrastructural advancements.

The upgraded Beitbridge Border Post facilitates regional trade and economic integration, showcasing the success of the principle "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo" (the country is built by its own people).

These projects are executed by local companies and funded by the Government, aligning with President Mnangagwa's vision for an independent development agenda.

Industrialisation and value addition

President Mnangagwa's administration has also demonstrated a commitment to industrialisation, focusing on value addition and beneficiation of Zimbabwe's natural resources.

In addition to infrastructure, President Mnangagwa has exhibited bold leadership in championing industrialisation. His administration emphasises the importance of value addition and beneficiation of Zimbabwe's natural resources, which are crucial for economic growth.

By focusing on industrialisation, the Government aims to create jobs, improve living standards, and position Zimbabwe as a competitive player in global markets.

Regionally, as SADC Chairperson, President Mnangagwa promotes collective infrastructure development and industrialisation. His developmental agenda aligns with the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP 2020-2030) and SADC Vision 2050, which prioritise industrial and infrastructure development.

During a recent visit to the SADC headquarters in Botswana, he encouraged member states to shift from being mere consumers to producers of goods and services, a vision that empowers regional economies.

Foreign policy and re-engagement

Furthermore, President Mnangagwa took office during a period when Zimbabwe faced international isolation due to sanctions.

His foreign policy, centred on "engagement and re-engagement," has been instrumental in restoring relations with the global community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sustainable Development Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Scholars like Mataruse (2023) note that this approach has led to positive developments, with countries like Britain and the US reconsidering their stances on Zimbabwe.

By fostering strategic partnerships with former adversaries and traditional allies such as China and Russia, the Government has attracted vital foreign direct investment essential for economic recovery.

Regional leadership and peacekeeping

Upon taking office, President Mnangagwa faced the challenge of restoring Zimbabwe's international relations, which had been strained by sanctions.

Over the past few years, Zimbabwe has made significant strides in regional cooperation and peacekeeping initiatives.

As President Mnangagwa undertakes the responsibilities of SADC Chairperson, the expectations for Zimbabwe to play a pivotal role in regional peace and stability are high.

His demonstrated political will suggests that he will continue to be a key figure in promoting security and development in the region.