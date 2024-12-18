Zimbabwe: Bako Sizzles At Zim Summer Series

It was a show that was definitely not to be missed.

The curtain finally came down on the three-day 2024 International Surge Energy Drink Zimbabwe Summer Series at Donnybrook Park Raceway in Harare on Sunday but not before it mesmerised thousands of local motorsport fans who watched it.

The organisers of this year's Zimbabwe Summer Series put on a three-day spectacular show that started with two Supercross nights last Wednesday and Friday.

And then Sunday saw hundreds of local motocross fans making their way to Donnybrook for the final day of the Zimbabwe Summer Series, and what a great day it was with two of our top riders, Emmanuel Bako and Daiyaan "D" Manuel, leading the way.

In fact, Sunday's motocross event attracted a full house at Donnybrook, and it was Bako who stole the limelight from fellow Zimbabwean riders.

Bako was in good form as he emerged second overall in the 125cc class after some brilliant racing in the two Supercross races and Sunday's motocross.

He underlined his growing status as one of the best motocross riders, not only in Zimbabwe but in the whole of the Southern African region.

Bako was quite happy with his overall performance over the three days of action at Donnybrook, although he rued not getting a top step on the podium.

"We started off on Wednesday, where I went 3 out of 3 in the 125cc class, and then we moved on to Friday, where I won one race and then I got 2nd places in the last two races. "And then today (Sunday) I went 2-2, all second places in all three motos.

"I really enjoyed myself out there in my last-ever 125cc class races. It's sad that we couldn't end it off with a win, but (overall winner and visiting foreign rider) Ricardo Bayer was on it today, and I give him that.

"But I really enjoyed the whole event," Bako told Zimpapers Sports Hub after Sunday's race meeting at Donnybrook.

His fellow Zimbabwean rider Manuel had a good outing in the MX2 Class, where he was fourth overall in both the Supercross and motocross races.

Young 10-year-old rider Victor Nyamupfukudza also did well to finish third overall in the 65cc Class, in which he fought for the first step on the podium with visiting riders Cohen Jagielski and Ross Mackenzie.

Nyamupfukudza's father and manager, Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza, gave his son a thumbs up for a job well done.

"I think overall Victor did well, although he was given a good run for his money by the visiting professional riders.

"We really wanted to beat them, but they were just too good for us. Anyway, it was another good learning process for Victor, and we will use the experience gained in our next big races," Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza said.

Victor is now going for Grade Six at Eland Oak Junior School in the Waterfalls area of Harare. Visiting Australian professional rider Matt Moss dominated the MX1 Class in both the supercross and motocross races across the three days of some superb riding. Meanwhile, Jamie Kerwin of the Bogwheelers Club, who run motocross in this country, said this year's event was one of the best Zimbabwe Summer Series competitions they've ever hosted at Donnybrook.

She, in fact, rated it as the best-ever show they've dished out to the local motocross fans.

"Overall, the event was amazing and we couldn't have done it without (sponsorship from) Surge Energy Drink and Betterbrands. We are grateful to them and all the other sponsors.

"We also thank the Sports Commission, RK Fuel, and the Bogwheelers Club committee for all their hard work, Mr. Robinson and his crew, the marshalls . . . We couldn't have done it without them.

"The racing was very good, but unfortunately we had a few injuries, but that goes with the sport, and they are all healing," Kerwin said.