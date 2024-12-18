Zimbabwe: Chido Downgrades to Overland Depression

Tropical storm Chido, which made landfall in Mozambique on Sunday and brought destructive winds exceeding 200km/hr, has weakened into an overland depression, the Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has said.

However, authorities have urged residents, particularly in vulnerable areas, to remain vigilant as the storm transitions from a severe weather event to a more manageable condition.

"On Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 0615hrs, Tropical Cyclone Chido (named by Zimbabwe) made landfall over northern Mozambique near Pemba in the Cabo Delgado Province," reads the statement from MSD.

"The cyclone brought destructive winds exceeding 200km/hr and heavy rains with rainfall rates reaching up to 30mm per hour.

"This resulted in flash flooding in the coastal area. Fortunately, Chido (no longer a cyclone but an overland depression) continued its west-south-westward movement into Tete Province still in northern Mozambique".

MSD said the movement of the cyclone overland, reduced its wind speed and rainfall intensity due to increased frictional forces.

As of yesterday, the residual moisture from the overland depression resulted in cloudy conditions over the northeastern parts of Zimbabwe, bringing light to moderate rainfall in Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces as early as 0900hrs.

From there, the MSD said the remnants of this residual moisture should combine with moisture from the usual Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, which brings rainfall over Zimbabwe from mid-December, as well as the cloud band from Botswana.

This should result in moderate rainfall (30-80 mm) over much of the country.

CPU director, Mr Nathan Nkomo, said officials are closely and continuously monitoring the situation.

"We continue to get updates from both our two early warning units, the Meteorological Services Department and the climate service centre daily, we are monitoring the situation," Mr Nkomo said.