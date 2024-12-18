Zimbabwe: 123 000 in Chivi Benefit From Food Scheme

At least 123 000 people in Chivi District are benefiting from the Lean Season Assistance (LSA) Programme, a collaborative food aid initiative involving the Government of Zimbabwe, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Russian Federation.

This programme aims to combat hunger and malnutrition, especially during the lean season.

The Russian Federation recently donated 559 tonnes of nutritious pulses and 164 tonnes of vitamin-enriched cooking oil, valued at US$2 million.

The Government also contributed cereals to support the initiative.

Russia is one of the biggest producers of cereals in the world and has a track record of delivering more than many other countries.

The handover ceremony took place last Thursday at the Mhandamabwe Vocational Training Centre, attended by high-ranking officials, including, Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov, WFP Country Director Ms Barbara Clemens, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Masvingo Province Ezra Chadzamira.

Representatives from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare were also present.

Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare July Moyo, expressed gratitude to the Russian Government for its timely intervention through a speech delivered by Deputy Director of Family and Social Protection, Mr Totamirepi Tirivavi.

"The generous contribution of oil and pulses from the Government of Russia to the World Food Programme will strengthen our efforts to provide vital food assistance and improve the nutritional status of vulnerable communities, particularly here in Chivi District."

He reassured citizens that the Government remains committed to ensuring food security.

Russian Ambassador Mr Krasilnikov highlighted the severe impact of the El Niño-induced drought, describing it as the worst in four decades.

He emphasised the need for collective action to address its effects.

"This donation is part of my country's broader contribution to the United Nations World Food Programme," he said, aiming to assist the most vulnerable communities affected by the drought.

He also criticised unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia and Zimbabwe, calling them "coercive measures by greedy and dishonest people in power."

Despite these challenges, he reaffirmed Russia's unwavering support for Zimbabwe.

WFP country director Ms Clemens commended the Zimbabwean Government for its leadership in responding to the drought and addressing food insecurity.

She revealed that between now and March 2025, WFP aims to assist nearly 1 million people across Zimbabwe with food assistance.

"This demonstrates our shared commitment to addressing immediate needs, while laying the groundwork for recovery and resilience," she stated.

Ms Clemens underscored the importance of strengthening resilience against future shocks, urging investments in climate-smart agriculture, enhanced social protection systems, and empowering communities to build sustainable livelihoods.

"To protect people against future shocks, we need to strengthen resilience at all levels," she added.

The Lean Season Assistance Programme, supported by the Russian Federation, WFP and the Government of Zimbabwe, is expected to significantly impact Chivi District.