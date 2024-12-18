Zimbabwe: Herald Honours Community Heroes

Zimbabwe's biggest newspaper, The Herald, last night honoured the country's unsung heroes and heroines who worked tirelessly to transform their communities.

The first Herald Community Heroes Awards honoured outstanding people from each of the 10 provinces in the nation, bringing attention to those whose altruistic deeds were frequently overlooked.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Dr Mavis Sibanda, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry said the awards were crucial in celebrating those whose works impact communities.

"Recognition awards play a pivotal role in acknowledging the remarkable contributions of individuals who go above and beyond to make a positive difference in the lives of others. By honouring our community heroes and heroines, we not only express our gratitude but also inspire others to follow in their footsteps. In Zimbabwe, our community heroes and heroines play a crucial role in addressing various social challenges, promoting unity and fostering a sense of belonging among its people," she said.

The recognition awards presented, Dr Sibanda added, are not merely tokens of appreciation but symbols of hope, inspiration and unity

"From healthcare workers on the frontlines of the battle against diseases to educators shaping the minds of the next generation, and volunteers working tirelessly to uplift the marginalised, each individual recognised today has made a significant impact on our society."

Victoria Ruzvidzo, The Herald Editor, reinforced the significance of recognising community leaders.

"First and foremost, it highlights the invaluable contributions these individuals make to society.

"By awarding them, we acknowledge their hard work, dedication, and often selfless efforts to improve the lives of those around them.

"This recognition not only honours their achievements but also serves as an inspiration for others to engage in community service and activism.

"These awards for community leaders help to foster a sense of pride within the community. When local heroes are celebrated, it creates a positive narrative about the community's strengths and potential."

Their achievements, Ruzvidzo added, encourages residents to take an active role in local initiatives, strengthening community bonds and enhancing cooperation among diverse groups.

The Herald also paid tribute to remarkable personalities and companies that have significantly impacted their communities.

These include: Prevail International, Geo Pomona, West Properties, CAG Bus Services, National Foods, Doves, Levarto, the Embassy of Palestine, Herentials and Zim Free Range Chicks.

Special awards went to Dr Divine Ndhlukula, Dr Afra Nhanhanga, Dr Paul Tungwarara, Mrs Joana Sharpe, Dr Delish Nguwaya, Mr Pedzisai Sakupwanya, Mr Farai Matsika and the SDA Church.

List of Community Award Winners

Harare: Mai Thembi (Mabvuku), Mr Aaron Aaron (Mufakose)

Bulawayo: Sazini Tshuma, Mrs Chingombe

Manicaland: Mr. Edmore Nyamangodo, Molin Chipoyi

Mashonaland Central: Lancos Kuuyangepi, Mr Mamera Kadzingatsayi (Mbire)

Mashonaland East: Gloria Kaisa (Chikomba)

Mashonaland West: Billy Rwodzi, Hugh Maya (Chegutu)

Matabeleland North: Obert Dube, Chief Mbuso Bhekithemba Dakamela (Nkayi)

Masvingo: Calisto Chimoyi (Bikita East)

Matabeleland South: Mrs Babongile Gora, Mr Pick Nkomwa

Midlands: Earnest Muchechetere (Shurugwi Ward 9)

The Herald Community Heroes Awards not only celebrated individual achievements but also aimed to inspire a collective effort towards community development and social responsibility.