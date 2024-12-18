Zimbabwe: ZC Extend Makoni's Contract

The Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Board has extended Givemore Makoni's contract as managing director by four years, reaffirming its confidence in his leadership and vision.

The decision was one of the key resolutions passed at a board meeting held yesterday.

Makoni, who has served as substantive managing director since December 2020 after initially assuming the role in an acting capacity from September 2018, has been instrumental in steering ZC through a period of significant transformation.

His leadership has brought financial stability to the organisation and revamped cricket structures as Zimbabwe looks forward to co-hosting the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in 2026 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027. ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani congratulated Makoni on the extension and lauded his contributions to the organisation and the game.

"Makoni has shown exceptional leadership and dedication in stabilising and repositioning Zimbabwe Cricket during challenging times," Mukuhlani said.

"His vision has been pivotal in securing financial sustainability and laying the groundwork for a brighter future.

"As we prepare to co-host major global tournaments, including the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027, we are confident that he will continue to drive the growth of our cricket to the highest levels.

"On behalf of the Board, I congratulate him on this well-deserved contract extension and wish him continued success."