Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Get Away With U.S.$2 700 From Mukuru Agency

17 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Crime Reporter

A gang of armed robbers hit a Mukuru Money Transfer agency at Makomva Shopping Centre in Glen View, Harare, yesterday morning, and made off with over US$2,700 and R2,350.

The robbery occurred around 10 am when the gang, armed with pistols, arrived in a black Toyota Mark X. They parked the car in front of the agency, which is located inside a pharmacy, and then brandished their firearms.

According to sources, the robbers held the agency's workers hostage while they looted the cash. Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers fired shots into the air as they fled the scene, causing panic among shoppers at the busy shopping centre.

It is believed that the robbers conducted surveillance earlier in the day, waiting for a security company to deliver cash.

When the cash arrived, they attacked a teller and a customer who had just withdrawn about US$950. The robbers stole US$1,839 from the teller and R2,350 before making their escape.

A team of detectives from the CID Homicide and other departments was dispatched to the scene to initiate investigations.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the details of the robbery, stating, "We can confirm that US$2,789 and R2,350 was robbed by four suspects who were armed and using a getaway car."

He noted that investigations are ongoing to determine whether the vehicle had a registration number.

"Police are currently attending to the scene and conducting investigations," Comm Nyathi added.

In unrelated news, police in Harare are investigating an unlawful entry and theft case that occurred on December 13, 2024, at a residence on Abyone Drive, Newlands. An unknown suspect broke into the house and stole a cash box containing US$20,000 and a laptop.

Police in Marondera are looking into another case of unlawful entry and theft at Rakodzi Estate.

On December 12, 2024, unknown suspects broke through the main entrance door and stole firearms, including a Farbam shotgun, Brno shotgun, and BSA rifle, while the owner was away in Harare.

