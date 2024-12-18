Somalia: Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreigns Hosts Dinner for Visiting Tanzania's Joint Technical Committee

18 December 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamse Haadoow, on Tuesday evening hosted a reception dinner for the joint technical committees organizing the Somalia-Tanzania Cooperation Summit.

During their visit, the joint technical committees will sign aimed at strengthening the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The event was attended by Somalia's Ambassador to Tanzania, Ilyas Ali Hassan, who accompanied the delegation from Tanzania that arrived in the capital today, as well as in the previous days.

.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.