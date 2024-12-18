Somalia's Deputy Minister of Public Works Attends the Arab League Ministerial Conference in Mogadishu

The Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Public Works, Reconstruction, and Housing of the Federal Government of Somalia, MP Said Mohamed Mahmoud (Hayd), participated in the Arab League's Ministerial Conference on Public Works held in Algeria.

The conference was the 8th session of the 41st Arab League's Council of Ministers of Public Works, and was hosted by the Government of Algeria this year.

The main focus of the conference was on the reconstruction of post-conflict countries, including Somalia.

The ministers collectively agreed to assist the Somali Government in the reconstruction of its governmental institutions.

During the conference, Deputy Minister Xayd expressed his gratitude to his counterparts in the Arab League for their support to the Somali Government, emphasizing that Somalia has made significant progress in rebuilding and recovery despite the challenges it has faced.

Additionally, the Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction, and Housing of China also participated in the conference. It was agreed that the public works ministries of the Arab League member states and the Chinese Minister of Public Works will enter into a cooperation agreement, which is expected to be officially signed in the coming year.