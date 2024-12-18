Somalia: The Speaker of the Lower House Sheikh Adam Madobe Arrives in Baidoa, South West State

The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), and his delegation has arrived in Baidoa, the temporary capital of the South West State of Somalia.

The Speaker and his delegation were warmly received at the Shaatigaud International Airport by the South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagareen), ministers, members of parliament from the South West State, and various community leaders from the city of Baidoa.

The delegation, which includes the Federal Minister of Livestock, Forestry, and Range, Mr. Hassan Hussein Mohamed (Eelay), the Federal Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, Mr. Ali Yusuf Ali (Hoosh), and several members of parliament, will participate in the celebrations marking the sixth anniversary of President Abdiasziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagareen)'s presidency of the South West State.

Laftagareen was elected as the President of the South West State of Somalia on August 19, 2018.