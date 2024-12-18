Southern Africa: The Federal Republic of Germany Ambassador H.E. Ms Gabriela Bennemann Presents Letters of Credence to SADC

document

The new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Botswana and Special Representative to SADC, H.E. Ms Gabriela Bennemann, presented letters of credence to H.E. Mr. Elias Magosi, the SADC Executive Secretary on 16 December 2024 at the SADC Secretariat Headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana.

Ambassador H.E. Ms Bennemann assured H. E Magosi that her country remains steadfast in cooperating and collaborating with the SADC region and to ensure that regional integration and development are achieved. She welcomed the 2025 Negotiations to be hosted by the SADC region in 2025 as an opportunity for the two parties to discuss issues of mutual interest aimed at strengthening and deepening cooperation between SADC and Germany.

For his part, H.E. Mr. Magosi congratulated Ambassador Bennemann on her appointment as the new German Ambassador to Botswana and Special Representative to SADC. He reiterated SADC's commitment to collaborate with the German Embassy in advancing regional integration and strengthening cooperation between SADC and Germany.

H.E. Mr. Magosi thanked the German Embassy for the continued support towards the implementation of the regional integration agenda, with support of Euro 36.4 million agreed during SADC-German Bilateral Negotiations in December 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

The Executive Secretary further committed to collaborate with the German Embassy in undertaking discussions that will culminate in the 2025 Negotiations to be hosted by the SADC region.

The existing cooperation between SADC and Germany is anchored on the Framework Agreement signed in November 2023. The Framework Agreement commits both parties to cooperate in facilitating regional integration, poverty alleviation and sustainable development. The current programme portfolio covers the sectors of regional economic integration, transboundary water management and environment and natural resources management.