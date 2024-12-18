Uganda: Police in Tororo Arrest 18 in Intelligence Led Operation Ahead of Festive Season

Tororo Police have intensified security operations ahead of the festive season, with an intelligence-led operation resulting in the arrest of 18 individuals suspected of criminal activity.

The operation, which commenced two days ago, targeted hotspots within Tororo Town and aimed to curb rising criminal incidents in the area.

The suspects, who include Benjamin Jason, Malero Christopher, Sesinga Sharif, Mahoro Venocy, Demba Timothy, Okello Andrew, Olwango Alex, Were Leonel, Martin Bikara, Kalamar Rojja, Ochieng Emmanuel, Onyango Rojas, Oketch David, Obbo Godfrey, Oketch Isaac, Okwaroyi Jeremiah, Opoya Phillip, and Patrick Enock, have been charged with the offense of attempting to commit a felony.

Bukedi South Police Spokesperson Moses Mugwe confirmed that the suspects were arraigned before the Tororo court and subsequently remanded to Morukatipe Prison.

Mugwe stated that this operation follows an increase in reported cases of town attacks, allegedly orchestrated by unidentified youth groups.

"Our operation is a proactive measure to ensure public safety during the festive period," Mugwe said. "We urge the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals who may be planning to defraud or harm others."

Mugwe assured residents that similar operations would continue to ensure peace and security throughout the holiday season.

The police appeal to the public to cooperate with law enforcement by providing timely information to prevent criminal activities.