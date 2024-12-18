Uganda: Bobi Wine Condemns Heavy Security Deployment At NUP Gathering

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has condemned what he described as heavy-handed actions by security forces to disrupt a planned gathering of his supporters and comrades.

The incident followed an end-of-year party for children whose parents were allegedly killed, detained, or are missing due to their support for the opposition.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi accused security forces, led by a one Asiimwe, of deploying heavily around his premises early in the morning.

He said the operatives arrested three workers Peter Saava, Samson Mudenya, and Samson Turyasingura while allegedly beating and interrogating them about their political affiliations.

"The criminals... threw tear gas into our premises, cordoned off the area, and blocked all access," Kyagulanyi said.

"These JATT operatives labeled our workers terrorists and criminals their only crime being that they work with us."

The arrests and disruption occurred a day after NUP hosted an event for children affected by what the party described as state repression.

According to Kyagulanyi, the security deployment was intended to block another planned gathering for NUP comrades and supporters.

"This level of indignity is unacceptable," Kyagulanyi added. "Uganda will be free."

Efforts to obtain a comment from security officials were unsuccessful. In similar incidents, authorities have often justified such actions as necessary to maintain public order.

The incident has further highlighted concerns about the political climate, with opposition leaders accusing the government of suppressing dissent through intimidation, arbitrary arrests, and excessive force.