Kenya: Smallholder Fish Farmers Trained to Boost Aquaculture Productivity

Nairobi — The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI), and Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine have launched a program to enhance Kenya's aquaculture sector.

The initiative, funded by USAID's Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Fish, trains smallholder fish farmers on disease monitoring, biosecurity, and improved management practices to mitigate losses and boost productivity.

Focusing on tilapia, a key species in Kenya's aquaculture, the training has reached over 200 participants across Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Homa Bay, and Migori counties. It includes 143 cage farmers and 75 Kenyan scientists.

"Our goal is to equip farmers with actionable practices that reduce losses and sustain their livelihoods," said Fiorella, a Cornell researcher.

Ekta Patel of ILRI emphasized the need for strengthened disease surveillance and laboratory capacity to ensure sustainability in aquaculture.

KMFRI's Christopher Aura highlighted the importance of biosecurity in enhancing productivity.

Kenya's aquaculture sector, contributing 0.5 percent of GDP and employing over 60,000 people, recorded over 31,000 tonnes of fish valued at Ksh 10 billion last year.

Cage aquaculture, in particular, is rapidly growing, supported by this collaborative initiative.