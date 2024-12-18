Kenya/Uganda: CAF President Motsepe Set to Visit Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in CHAN Push

Nairobi — Confederation of African Football (CAF) boss Patrice Motsepe is expected in the country Friday morning to inspect progress of work ahead of next year's Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Motsepe will start his East Africa Tour with Tanzania Thursday morning, before he flies to Kenya and finishes off with Uganda.

"During his visit, Dr Motsepe will meet Governments, Football Leadership and Local Organising Committees from the three countries. The schedule of activities and meetings includes visits to the stadiums and training sites that are currently undergoing renovations ahead of next year's competition," a statement from CAF reads.

There have been concerns around Kenya's preparedness for the biennial competition with work at the Kasarani and Nyayo Stadia not up to speed with less than a month and a half before competition.