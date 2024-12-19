Sudan: UN Condemns Airstrikes and Shelling in Darfur and Khartoum

Port Sudan / Zamzam Camp / El Fasher — The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, yesterday condemned recent airstrikes and shelling in Darfur and Khartoum, which have led to significant civilian casualties and destruction.

Over the past week, areas including Khartoum, El Fasher, and Nyala have faced airstrikes and artillery exchanges, damaging homes, markets, and hospitals.

On December 13, the MSF-Saudi Hospital in El Fasher was struck by drones, causing at least 10 dead and 20 injured, as well as severe damage to the facility's infrastructure.

The hospital is a regular target, reports state it has been struck more than 10 times since the start of the war. Between 10 and 15 December, shelling in the Zamzam camp for the displaced, forcing hundreds to flee.

The camp was previously encircled by the fighting, and now the site of heavy artillery attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces which left over 200 people in just the past week.

Famine conditions, classified as Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 5, the highest level on the IPC Acute Food Insecurity scale, were confirmed in July at the Zamzam displacement camp, leaving thousands of children facing life-threatening malnutrition.

"This violence against civilians is unacceptable," Nkweta-Salami said. "International humanitarian law must be respected. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be spared."

She called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and safe passage for civilians wishing to flee.

Read the full statement here: The Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, condemns shelling and airstrikes on civilian areas in parts of Darfur and Khartoum