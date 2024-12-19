Sudan: Libya Aids Sudanese Refugees Amid Ongoing Hardship

Benghazi / Kufra — The Libyan Relief and Humanitarian Aid Authority, in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), has launched a food aid distribution programme targeting over 3,300 Sudanese refugee families across Libyan cities.

According to a report by news organisation The Libyan Platform yesterday, the authority confirmed its branches and offices are actively delivering food baskets containing essential items, including oil, canned tomatoes, biscuits for children, nutritional supplements for under-fives, as well as beans, chickpeas, and tomato sauce.

The distribution includes Benghazi (1,200 families), Ajdabiya (740 families), and Jalu (450 families), with smaller allocations to areas such as Marada, Az Zuwaytinah, Al Marj, Derna, and other locations.

According to recent estimates, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees states that at least 100,000 refugees have arrived in Libya since the war began in April 2023.

The initiative, part of Libya's efforts to ease the suffering of Sudanese refugees, reflects its collaboration with the WFP. Yet, as temperatures plummet and storms batter the region, conditions for hundreds of displaced families in areas like Kufra.

A significant number of people are enduring "miserable" humanitarian conditions, lacking proper shelters, and being forced to seek refuge on unprepared farmland and other vacant areas, according to Mohamed Younis, a lecturer at the Kufra branch of the University of Benghazi and a community leader for Sudanese residents in Kufra. Younis shared these insights during an interview with Radio Dabanga earlier this year.

Sources in Kufra reported that newly arrived families from El Fasher, Kabkabiya, and Zamzam camp in North Darfur are living in makeshift shelters made from cardboard and palm fronds. Abdelhalim, a Sudanese refugee in Kufra, described the dire situation, saying, "The recent wave of displacement has brought more people than aid can cover. We need more urgent interventions."

He also criticised the Sudanese Embassy and community offices, questioning their efforts to alleviate the hardships faced by refugees awaiting relocation to better-equipped cities.

While Libyan organisations have stepped in, the scale of displacement continues to outstrip available resources, leaving many Sudanese refugees fleeing the terror of war vulnerable as they continue to endure the elements.