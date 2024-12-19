Uganda: Final Touches Set Karuma Bridge for Friday Reopening

Karuma Bridge, a crucial link on the Kampala-Gulu highway, was closed in May this year after authorities identified significant structural cracks, deeming it unsafe.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has announced the successful completion of asphalt laying on the Karuma Bridge deck and its approach roads, marking a key milestone in the ongoing repair works.

The announcement, made through a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), indicates that the project is nearing its final stages.

According to UNRA, the State Minister for Works, Musa Ecweru, is scheduled to visit the site on Friday, December 20.

During his visit, the minister will provide key guidelines for travelers ahead of the bridge's reopening to traffic, preparing the public for the resumption of operations on this vital road link.

UNRA expressed gratitude to Ugandans, particularly road users, for their patience and cooperation during the repair process.

"We appreciate the public for their continued patience as we work to restore seamless connectivity," UNRA stated.

The authority has promised to keep the public updated on further developments, including the exact reopening date.

Karuma Bridge, a crucial link on the Kampala-Gulu highway, was closed in May this year after authorities identified significant structural cracks, deeming it unsafe.

The closure caused disruptions to travel and transport in northern Uganda, forcing road users to rely on detours and alternative routes.

With repair works now in their advanced stages, the reopening of Karuma Bridge is expected to restore normalcy for thousands of travelers and facilitate the transportation of goods and services across the region.

UNRA's commitment to public safety and the maintenance of critical infrastructure has been widely praised as the nation eagerly awaits the bridge's reopening.