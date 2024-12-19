Uganda: Mrs Museveni Unveils Makerere's New School of Law, Refurbished Lumumba Hall

The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, has commissioned Makerere University's new School of Law building, reopened the renovated Lumumba Hall, and laid the foundation stone for the School of Graduate Studies and Research project.

These milestones mark a significant step in the university's infrastructure transformation.

The new School of Law building, constructed at a cost of Shs7.3 billion, is a modern facility designed to enhance teaching, learning, and research.

The three-story structure features state-of-the-art lecture halls, seminar rooms, a moot court, a library, and office spaces. Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, praised the government's support for the institution's infrastructural renewal.

"Our law students and professors can now comfortably study, work, and conduct research in the best building for any School of Law that I have seen," Prof. Nawangwe said.

He highlighted the facility as a symbol of Makerere's commitment to academic excellence and global competitiveness.

Mrs Museveni commended the university's leadership for its modernization efforts and reaffirmed the government's dedication to transforming higher education.

"Makerere's transformation is key to producing highly skilled graduates, researchers, and innovators who will contribute to our country's development," she said.

The event also celebrated the reopening of Lumumba Hall, the university's largest student residence. Renovated at a cost of Shs9 billion, the 1960s-era hall, which had not been updated for decades, now accommodates over 700 students.

"Lumumba Hall has been restored to its original beauty, and I commend NEC for their professionalism and quality of work," Prof. Nawangwe remarked.

Additionally, the minister launched the School of Graduate Studies and Research project, a philanthropic initiative by the late Hasmukh Patel, former Chairman of Tororo Cement.

This donation, inspired by Patel's visit to Makerere after the 2020 fire that destroyed the Main Administration Building, will make the school the university's largest academic facility.

The building will include lecture rooms, PhD student spaces, innovation hubs, laboratories, and a conference hall.

Prof. Nawangwe described the project as historic.

"Today we witness the first such donation by an African philanthropist to a university in Africa. Mr. Patel's generosity is a dream come true," he said, vowing to dedicate the facility to impactful research and innovation.

In her remarks, the minister commended the Patel family for honoring his legacy and Makerere's leadership for its vision. She emphasized the government's focus on modernizing learning institutions to meet global standards.

Makerere's broader infrastructure agenda also includes the ongoing renovation of Mary Stuart Hall, funded at Shs10.5 billion and set for completion in 2024.

Other projects include the construction of a School of Dentistry, a perimeter wall, and improvements to the University Hospital, such as an operating theatre and intensive care unit.