Rwanda: What Has Changed Five Months After Private Vets Took Over Livestock Services

Cattle farmers in Nyamasheke District, the first district to implement Veterinary Sanitary Mandate scheme, have praised the initiative for helping to streamline access to veterinary services.

While farmers have welcomed the increased accessibility and reduced waiting times, challenges in the scheme's implementation have also been highlighted.

The scheme, introduced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) in July 2024, has replaced government veterinarians with private companies, to create an improved and decentralised system.

Francine Ikimpaye, a cattle grazer in the Kagano sector, Nyamasheke district praised the scheme for its proximity and efficiency.

"Now that there are enough veterinarians, we no longer spend a long time waiting during vaccination drives. Services are provided promptly, and our livestock's health is well-managed," she said.

Chantal Iryivuze, who also owns cattle shared a similar sentiment, emphasizing the convenience of local service sites that eliminate delays and ensure quick turnaround times for vaccinations.

The initiative has also benefited new veterinary graduates, such as Alice Uwizeyimana, a member of the Nyamasheke Veterinary Company, which holds the district's service contract for a year.

"As a fresh graduate, I was anxious about entering a competitive market, but working within a company has provided me exposure, experience, and financial stability," she remarked.

Festus Niyonsenga, Managing Director of the Nyamasheke Veterinary Company, noted that the scheme has brought structure to the sector, enabling effective collaboration.

"Previously, individual veterinarians worked independently without clear guidelines. Now, we are organised under a company framework, which allows for cooperation and clarity in payments," he said.

Alphonse Marie Nshimiyimana, the Executive Secretary of the Rwanda Council of Veterinary Doctors (RCVD), described the program as a promising start.

"Ninety companies have registered nationwide. In Nyamasheke, services have already begun, while other districts like Rutsiro are finalising contracts, and the bidding process is ongoing in many others," he said.

The initiative mandates companies to provide five core services, including artificial insemination, disease diagnosis and treatment, vaccination, advisory services, and livestock insurance, with clear targets to achieve.

key govt services?

Concerns raised

Despite these successes, concerns about fairness in the bidding process and the scheme's structure have emerged.

Emmanuel Harindintwari, a veterinarian in Nyamasheke, questioned the logic of awarding the entire district's veterinary services to a single company.

"Encouraging the creation of multiple companies only to award one district-wide contract creates redundancy and leaves other companies idle. Dividing services across sites could ensure broader participation," he argued.

Another veterinarian, speaking anonymously, raised concerns about potential favoritism in district-level bidding. "Having the bidding process controlled by the district opens the door to unfair practices. RAB should step in to oversee and ensure transparency," he said, adding that government veterinarians who oversee the private companies might also have conflict of interest.

Nshimiyimana acknowledged these challenges, noting plans to revisit the program's terms in the next cycle.

"We are considering dividing services into different categories for competition. In the meantime, non-winning companies can form joint ventures or join the awarded companies as members," he suggested.

Also another obstacle includes the requirement for companies to register on the 'Umucyo E-Procurement' system, a platform essential for bidding.

Many new companies lack familiarity with the system, hindering their ability to compete effectively.

Lack of funds within companies to invest after registering emerged as another challenge. While some companies have registered, they are not financially ready.

"It is easy to form a company; in fact, we have already done so and have everything else in place. However, starting operations is difficult because we cannot raise the necessary funds to take part in the markets," said Juvenal Sindiheba, from Gakenke District.

"If the government could provide us with a loan to cover the initial costs, which we could repay later once we fulfill the first requirements, it would greatly help many companies," Sindiheba added.

The Veterinary Sanitary Mandate Scheme aims to enhance service delivery and strengthen the link between veterinarians and farmers.