Rwanda: Close to 2,000 Apply for RwandAir's Cadet Pilot Programme

More than 1,900 people have applied to join the national carrier RwandAir's programme that seeks to train young pilots, according to officials at the airline.

This number of applicants is high given that the airline wishes to train 20 Rwandans [aged between 18 and 24] for two years under the programme.

The Cadet Pilot Program was announced on December 5, with the deadline for submitting applications set on December 15.

Emmy Ndayambaje, talent development specialist at RwandAir said that the cost of training one cadet pilot is $81,000 (approx. Rwf110 million), pointing out that, as of now, it is RwandAir that will cover it.

"The $81,000 covers everything until you have CPL (commercial piloting licence)," he said.

CPL permits the holder to fly aircraft and be paid for their work.

Given that the programme targets 20 cadet pilots, the cost would amount to $1.62 million (approx. Rwf2.2 billion).

Ndayambaje said that joining the programme is based on merit for both women and men, adding that the entire recruitment process is expected to be completed by the end of January 2025.

The programme includes ground school and simulator training, supervised flight hours leading to commercial pilot licence (CPL), and comprehensive soft skills and leadership training.

It is expected that the cadets will train at Akagera Aviation Academy.

Increasing number of Rwandan pilots

According to RwandAir, the "main purpose of this training program is to make sure that our airline is well equipped with the best talents who are Rwandan," mainly through increasing their number.

Currently, RwandAir has 207 pilots of whom 13 are women, and 194 are men; while overall, 59 of them are Rwandans [representing 28.5 per cent], as per data from the airline.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for training under the programme, an individual must be a Rwandan aged between 18 and 24, must have completed at least secondary school education in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM), Mathematics, Physics and Geography (MPG), Mathematics, Physics and Computer (MPC), Mathematics, Economics and Geography (MEG), Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology (MCB), Mathematics, Computer and Economics (MCE) with an 80 per cent score in those subjects.

Having completed a bachelor's degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) with second class upper division would be an added advantage.

Other criteria include physical fitness where an applicant must meet the medical standards required for a commercial pilot license, a strong desire to pursue a career as a pilot, English proficiency with excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Also, background and reference checks might be required, depending on the specific duties of the mechanic role, the announcement added.