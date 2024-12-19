Mozambique: Toll From Chido Rises to 34

Maputo — The known death toll from tropical cyclone Chido, which hit several districts in the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula on Saturday, has risen from 15 to 34.

According to a statement issued by the National Disaster Risk Management Institute (INGD), the 34 deaths occurred in the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado (28), Niassa (3) and Nampula (3). During the passage of the cyclone, 319 people were also injured.

The INGD statement said the storm destroyed or damaged over

35,000 houses, nine schools and 34 health facilities.

"In Cabo Delgado, the mobile phone lines of the three operators, TMCEL, Movitel and Vodacom were cut off and, on Monday afternoon, there was a cut in the fibre optic cable between Chiúre district and Nampula', reads the document.

The cyclone moved westwards into Zimbabwe, where it has now dissipated, but heavy rains persist. The head of the INGD, Luisa Meque, told reporters that precautionary measures must be observed, particularly when crossing rivers.