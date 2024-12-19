Mozambique: Nations Disburses Four Million Dollars for Chido Victims

Maputo — The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has disbursed four million dollars in support of the victims of tropical cyclone Chido, which hit the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula on Saturday.

According to an OCHA statement, the amount aims at providing emergency aid for those affected by Chido, which caused at least 34 deaths.

"The emergency aid coordinator has allocated four million dollars to Mozambique to support the rapid humanitarian response', reads the note.

A working team led by the government relief agency, the INGD, the document says, was sent to the districts affected by the cyclone to survey the number of people affected and the main needs of the population.

The international NGO "Save the Children' has announced that about 650,000 children and their families are in danger as a result of Chido. In order to minimize the suffering of the victims, an international NGO, World Vision, announced that it will also disburse 1.2 million dollars to assist 75,000 affected people, particularly children.

Despite the casualties and the damage to various infrastructures, Chido has done much less damage to Mozambique than to the French island of Mayotte in the Mozambique Channel, which bore the full blast of the storm on Saturday, causing the death of over 1,000 people.