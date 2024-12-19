Kenya: Nyeri Fish Farmers Seek Climate Training to Mitigate Aquaculture Losses

Nyeri — Fish farmers in Nyeri County are calling on climate experts to provide training on adapting to changing climatic conditions, which they say are causing significant losses in their aquaculture ventures.

During a tour of fish farming enterprises, youth farmers highlighted challenges such as sudden fish deaths in ponds and cages attributed to abrupt weather changes.

"Fish farming is profitable, but we need climate experts to guide us. At times, sudden climate changes result in fish dying overnight," said Washington Maina, a fish farmer in Narumoro.

Maina encouraged fellow youth to explore fish farming as an alternative income source, noting the collapse of traditional farming enterprises and limited formal job opportunities.

Nyeri County primarily farms Nile Tilapia, African Catfish, Rainbow Trout, and ornamental fish. Between July 2020 and June 2021, farmers in the region earned Ksh 24.6 million from aquaculture production.

Climate-related factors such as acidification, diseases, harmful algal blooms, unpredictable rainfall patterns, and salinity changes are impacting fish farming.

Kenya's fish production in 2023 was estimated at 161,000 metric tonnes, with freshwater fish contributing 121,000 tonnes and marine sources 40,000 tonnes. The sector's production value was Ksh 35.9 billion.