Angola: Mabululu's Achievement Is a Reflection of Talent and Dedication - Minister

Luanda — The election of striker Mabululu goal as the best of Africa 2024, by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is a reflection of the talent, dedication and passion of Angolan athletes, said the Minister of Youth and Sports, Rui Falcão, on Wednesday.

In a press release sent to ANGOP today, Rui Falcão congratulated, on behalf of the Angolan Executive, the athlete Agostinho Cristovão Paciência' Mabululu', who won the award for the best goal of the year.

The Minister emphasized that these are moments that fill everyone with hope and motivate them to continue working to raise Angolan sport to ever higher levels.

The document states that the goal scored against Namibia in the Round of 16 of CAN 2023 not only thrilled Angolans, but also strengthened the prestige of the Palancas Negras on the continental stage.

For Rui Falcão, the award is an inspiration for Angola's young footballers, especially those who dream of following in Mabululu's footsteps as a great goalscorer.

I would also like to highlight national coach Pedro Gonçalves, who was up for the Coach of the Year award. His leadership was instrumental in our national team's unprecedented results at CAN 2023 and the historic qualification for CAN 2025.

At the same time, he congratulated Palancas Negras, who were nominated in the Best Team of the Year category, and Petro de Luanda, who competed for the Best Team of the Year award. According to the minister, these recognitions underline the collective effort and quality of Angolan football.

Mabululu is the first Angolan to win the Goal of the Year award.

Mabululu has been the mainstay of the Palancas attack in recent years.

The 32-year-old striker got his start with Progresso Associação Sambizanga (PAS) in 2011 and has since played for the likes of Petro de Luanda, Recreativo do Libolo, Asa, Domant FC of Bengo and 1º de Agosto.

At the international level, he has already worn the jersey of Ittihad Alex (Egypt) in the 2021/2022 season and currently represents the Al-Ahli SC formation, from Libya, with a transfer worth more than 1.3 million euros. WR/DAN