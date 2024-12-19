Angola: Oil Exploration in Cabinda Norte Block Begins in 2025

18 December 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — Onshore oil exploration in the Cabinda Norte Block, Cabinda Province, will begin in 2025, the Operations Director of ACREP-Exportação Petrolífera S.A., Idónio dos Santos, announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press at the end of the presentation of the project to the administrative authorities in Cacongo, Santos said that these are more than 20 wells drilled since 1968 in the municipalities of Massabi and Dinge, as part of a program called Nzila.

The wells were first operated by Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited, a subsidiary of Chevron in Angola. Years later, the oil companies Sonangol and ENI took over.

He said that the bureaucratic issues related to the project for the effective start of oil exploration in this district have been resolved, including the opening of roads and the construction of the shipyard.

Santos added that this phase will be followed by studies to evaluate and determine the oil production capacity of the Cabinda North Block, taking into account the time during which the wells have been idle.

ACREP has been designated as the Angolan operator in the oil market since August 2024. JFC/JL/AMP

