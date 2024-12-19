Angola Defends Creation of Mechanism to Trace Weapons

Luanda — Angola called Wednesday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the creation of a mechanism for the exchange of information among African Union (AU) member states to trace and register weapons diverted from legal channels.

According to a press release, the intention was put forward by Angola's Permanent Representative to the AU, Miguel Bembe, during the 1252nd session of the Peace and Security Council under the theme "Silencing Arms in Africa"*, chaired by Djibouti.

The diplomat justified Angola's proposal on the grounds that armed violence is fueled by the illicit circulation of arms, and that it is appropriate to adopt a comprehensive continental legal and institutional regime to regulate imports and reduce the illicit circulation of arms on the continent.

"We must combat terrorism and violent extremism with urgent measures, strategic coordination among states and through regional mechanisms, especially in raising awareness among local communities," the diplomat said.

As part of the initiatives aimed at finding peace in Africa, Miguel Bembe reiterated the country's position on the inclusion of women and young people in peace processes, as this is essential for building sustainable peace.

"Inclusive decision-making spaces must be created so that they can contribute to peace and security issues," said the Angolan Ambassador.

Miguel Bembe also proposed the mobilization of consistent financial resources, both internal and external, to ensure the self-sufficiency of African-led peace operations and to adapt to the international context, taking into account that the global geopolitical scenario is changing, with new powers influencing the continent.

The African Union, he said, must adopt a strategic stance that protects African interests and avoids being instrumentalized in external disputes.

The Ambassador affirmed that Angola considers the "Silencing the Guns" initiative to be a collective commitment that requires renewed political will, continued effective cooperation and concrete implementation of agreed strategies, such as the "Lusaka Roadmap".

He said Angola believes that conflict prevention through preventive diplomacy, the strengthening of governance and the proper management of resources are key to building a peaceful, cohesive, united, secure and resilient Africa.

The diplomat reiterated Angola's commitment to the objectives of the initiative, as well as its support for the AU's efforts to "silence the guns" by 2030, turning this challenge into an opportunity for the continent's development and integration.

The Angolan diplomat pointed out that the "Silencing the Guns in Africa" initiative is a fundamental pillar of the African Union's Agenda 2063, initially launched in 2017, as it represents a continental commitment to eradicate armed conflicts on the continent by 2030.

He recalled that the African Union convened the 14th Extraordinary Session of the Conference on Silencing the Guns on December 6, 2020, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During that session, the diplomat said, it was decided to extend the initiative until 2030, reflecting the collective commitment to reaffirm the Lusaka Roadmap as a priority instrument.

However, he continued, this extension also highlights the "urgent need for a periodic review of the Roadmap to ensure its alignment with current realities and to strengthen preventive mechanisms against crises and insecurity on the continent."

The Angolan diplomat said that "only with renewed commitment, adequate resources and effective strategies will it be possible to realize the vision of a peaceful, united and resilient African continent".

"Angola's experience in overcoming a protracted conflict reinforces the country's conviction that African solutions to African problems are fundamental," the diplomat said, after reaffirming his country's commitment to work with Member States and the AU to achieve the objectives outlined in the "Silencing the Guns" initiative. VIC/AMP