Angola: Rain Kills 37 People in Huambo

Huambo — At least 37 people have died and 31 injured in Huambo province since September, victims of lightning, house collapses and falling trees, local fire department spokesman Sub-Inspector Alberto Satota said Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, this is a worrying situation because whenever it rains in the region, authorities record deaths, injuries, house collapses and falling trees.

He added that efforts are being made to raise awareness among the population not to seek shelter under trees when it rains, as there is a greater risk of being struck by electrical discharges, and to avoid unregulated construction.

He pointed to the municipalities of Bailundo, Caála, Longonjo and Mungo as the most affected.

In November, seven cattle were killed by lightning in the municipality of Bailundo.

This region of the country has a rainy season that lasts about nine months, from August 15 to May 15, with a tropical climate and an average temperature between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Alberto Satota said that so far this year, firefighters have recorded 233 small and medium-sized fires, which have caused more than 193 million kwanzas worth of damage.

The province of Huambo, with an area of 35,771 square kilometers, has an estimated population of more than 2.8 million inhabitants spread over 11 municipalities.