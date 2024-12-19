Angola: Over 200 People Killed in Road Accidents in Angola

18 December 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 227 people died and 1,366 were injured in Angola as a result of 903 road accidents recorded by the National Police in November this year, ANGOP learned Wednesday.

According to the Public Security Situation Report, two railway accidents and a shipwreck were also reported in the period in question, while last month the corporation clarified 3,321 different offenses, resulting in the arrest of 15,541 citizens.

Of these, 11,664 were border crimes, mainly related to illegal immigration and fuel smuggling, and 3,877 were common crimes.

In preventing and fighting crime, the National Police seized 58,901 liters of fuel, 131 firearms, 195 vehicles, 774 motorcycles, 754,668 kilograms of narcotics, as well as electrical equipment and various other goods.

With regard to maritime inspections, 276 offenses were recorded, of which 200 were of a fiscal nature and 76 for violations of fishing and maritime regulations, resulting in the seizure of 62 vessels and monetary amounts valued at 28,083 kwanzas, 83,269 dollars and 1,940 euros.CPM/MCN/DAN/AMP

