Ethiopia: Amhara Region Residents Demonstrate Strong Readiness to Ensure Peace, Dev't in Region

Addis Ababa — Demonstrators in cities and towns across the Amhara region today extended strong message advocating for peace, emphasizing their robust commitment and cooperation towards fostering peace and attaining development in the region.

Rallies have taken place in several cities across the Amhara region, where citizens expressed their support for the government's repeated calls for peace talks.

Among the cities where the rallies took place are Dessie, Sekota, Metema, and Gondar, where community members have gathered to voice their commitment to peace and development.

In Dessie city, thousands of demonstrators marched towards Hote Stadium from various sub-cities conveyed various messages.

The demonstrators voiced their support for the government's call for peace, they demanded that extremist forces appear before law, they vowed to safeguard peace for the tranquility and development of the region; and they expressed support for the measure the government would take to reinforce peace.

In Lalibela public rally was also held. Demonstrators demanded that the government maintain the peace and safety of citizens, they also demanded the extremists force stop killings, abductions, displacing of innocent citizens.

In Sekota town, public rally was also held. The demonstrators paid tribute to the National Defense Forces, the Federal Police and the region's security force for the sacrifices they paid. They echoed sentiments of solidarity, calling for strengthened peace and continued development within the region.

In West Gondar's Gendawuha town a peaceful demonstration was held where demonstrators carried placards which read, "We will all stand for peace to make our region a center of peace and development!"

They expressed their support for government measures aimed at fostering tranquility and stability.

In Gondar city, public rally was held at Fasiledes Stadium. Demonstrators voiced their needs for development and peace, rejecting the notion of war.

Various segment of the society, comprising youth, women, elders, religious fathers, students, and government employees together paid their honor for the sacrifices made by National Defense Force and regional security forces.

The Ethiopian government has been demonstrating its unwavering dedication to expediting development by fostering peace across the country. It has consistently affirmed its commitment to national consensus through the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission, addressing a complicated history of conflict in order to achieve lasting stability.