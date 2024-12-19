Ethiopia Moves Closer to an Inclusive Digital Future With Five-Year Strategy

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is charting a path towards a digitally inclusive future with the rollout of its five-year strategy, designed to bridge technological gaps and ensure equitable access to digital resources for all citizens, including underserved communities.

A Social Dialogue on an Inclusive and Transformative Digital Strategy was held in the capital today, co-organized by Ethiopia's Ministry of Innovation and Technology (MINT) and the International Labour Organization (ILO), with funding from the Dutch government.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, workers' unions, and employer associations, to validate Ethiopia's five-year national digital inclusive strategy.

The State Minister of Innovation and Technology, Dr. Yeshrun Alemayehu, highlighted the transformative potential of digital technologies for Ethiopia's growth and inclusion.

The digital revolution is reshaping our industries, societies, and the way we live and work today, He noted, emphasizing the need to bridge the digital divide.

He described the strategy as a roadmap to transform Ethiopia's digital landscape, with ambitious goals such as expanding internet access from the current 35 percent of the population to significantly higher levels, ensuring affordability, and fostering digital literacy and entrepreneurship.

The strategy also prioritizes the inclusion of marginalized groups, including refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Yeshrun stressed, "No one should be left behind... whether local, host community, or refugee."

The strategy aligns with Ethiopia's vision of using technology as a force for social justice, bridging economic, educational, and social divides.

Yeshrun pointed out that partnerships with the private sector and international organizations are critical for overcoming these obstacles.

"Digital inclusion is not just about technology; it is about people," Yeshrun reminded the audience, urging them to actively contribute to shaping Ethiopia's digital future.

Stephen Opio, Chief Technical Advisor for the ILO, highlighted the importance of partnerships in Ethiopia's digital transformation.

We are implementing several programs to facilitate access to education and training, employment with dignity, and protection for refugees and host communities, he said.

Opio praised Ethiopia's progress, noting that the digital strategy is on track to bridge the digital divide and scale up implementation.

The Dutch government, represented by Sondaal Tiest, Deputy Head of Cooperation, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ethiopia's digital inclusion goals.

Tiest emphasized the importance of aligning international interventions with Ethiopian priorities, such as integrating refugees and IDPs into national strategies.

The overarching goal is to strengthen the resilience and self-reliance of refugees, IDPs, and vulnerable host communities, he explained.

Both Ethiopian and international speakers acknowledged the challenges ahead, including infrastructure deficits, affordability issues, and regulatory barriers.

The forum marked a critical step in finalizing Ethiopia's five-year digital inclusion strategy, setting the stage for a more equitable, connected, and prosperous nation. With strong support from stakeholders and international partners, Ethiopia is poised to become a model for inclusive digital transformation in the region.