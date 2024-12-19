Ethiopia, South Sudan Vow to Enhance Collaboration On Border Governance and Trade Harmonization

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and South Sudan have been seeking stronger cooperation to enhance border governance and harmonization of trade between the two sisterly countries.

Ethiopian Deputy Head of Mission, Ambassador Ababi Demissie conferred with South Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Director General for Bilateral Affairs, Ambassador Athony Akon and Director General for African Affairs on ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The diplomats exchanged ideas on ways of strengthening the economic ties, in particular to enhance border governance and harmonization of trade between the two sisterly countries.

The two sides emphasized the importance of collaboration to facilitate smoother trade relations and bolster economic growth for both countries.

They further discussed on the upcoming second edition of Ethiopia-South Sudan investment and trade forum in Juba. The forum aims to create opportunities for business leaders and investors from both nations to explore potential partnerships and investments.

Ambassador Anthony Akon appreciated for Ethiopia's role in upholding the principles of the African Union (AU) and its efforts in promoting and preserving peace and security across the continent.

The meeting marks a significant step towards deepening the bilateral relationship between Ethiopia and South Sudan, paving the way for future economic initiatives and regional cooperation.