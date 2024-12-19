Egypt: Over Two Million Have Benefited From 'Ending Waiting Lists' Presidential Initiative - Health Minister

Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the National Health Strategy is considered a top priority on the agenda of the state's action plans.

He commended achievements made by the presidential initiative to end waiting lists.

Over 2.5 million persons have benefited from the "Ending the Waiting Lists" initiative since it was launched in 2018 at a total cost of 22.01 billion Egyptian pounds, added Abdel Ghaffar.

Abdel Ghaffar's remarks were made at the weekly press conference, which was held by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Wednesday 18/2/2024.

The meeting discussed the most important indexes of the health system development between the years 2024 and 2024.

The health minister said the strategy calls for boosting health systems to achieve the universal health coverage and offering quality health and medical services for people.

He underscored the importance of promoting health justice, governance, creation and innovation in digital health to attain the welfare to all in order to improve the health services.

This initiative implements the directives of President Abdel Fattah El -Sisi to alleviate the suffering of patients.

It is based on alleviating the suffering of the impoverished and performing urgent and critical surgeries at the highest quality and soonest time.

Operations are performed in government, public and private hospitals without the citizen bearing any financial burdens, in order to provide a decent life for the Egyptian citizen.

The initiative aims to eliminate lists of surgeries, targeting 11 medical specialties, including: cerebral angiography, kidney transplants, cochlear implants, cardiac catheterization, ophthalmology surgeries, oncology surgery, blood vessels, neurosurgery, liver transplant, cardiac surgery and orthopedic surgery.