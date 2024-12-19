Ethiopia: Rallies in Amhara Region Convey Clear Message for Peace and Development in the Region

Addis Ababa — The public rallies staged across the Amhara region today have called for peace and development in the region, expressing unwavering support for government's repeated calls for peace.

Armed conflict in the Amhara region caused numerous social and economic crisis, prompting the public to hold rallies in different areas of the region in support of government's repeated appeal for peace and dialogue. Residents in different parts of the region held demonstrations voicing their unwavering support for the government's ongoing efforts for peace and foster development. Public rallies were held in major cities and towns, including Bahir Dar, Dessie, Gondar, Lalibela, Kombolcha, Debre Birhan, Seqota, and Metema.

Befikadu Beletew and Nesru Mohammed are residents of Debre Birhan city. They emphasized the importance of the demonstrations in fostering lasting peace and development.

"We marched to demand for lasting peace," Befikadu said.

Nesru, on his part said: "I support the efforts to build lasting peace."

These voices are also echoed by the other participants of the rallies. Overall, the voices and messages conveyed during the demonstrations condemned violence and called for peace and progress.

Demonstrators in Bahir Dar city also voiced their support for government efforts and condemned the violence orchestrated by extremist group. Among the placards carried by demonstrators read: "Our Region Deserves Peace and Development, not War!", "The Extremist Forces Must Stop Killing, Abduction of Innocent Citizens!", "We Support Government's Repeated Call for Peace!"

In Dessie city, citizens marched towards Hote Stadium, voicing their support for government efforts and demanding that extremist group face justice.

Similar demonstrations took place in Lalibela, where residents called for the government to safeguard citizens from violence and displacement.

The residents in Sekota, expressed honour to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and other security forces for the sacrifice they paid for peace.

In West Gondar's Gendawuha town a peaceful demonstration was held where demonstrators carried placards which read, "We will all stand for peace to make our region a center of peace and development!"

They expressed support for government's measures aimed at fostering tranquility and stability.

In Gondar city, demonstrators rallying at Fasiledes Stadium, voiced their needs for development and peace, rejecting the notion of war.

Various segment of the society, comprising youth, women, elders, religious fathers, students, and government employees together paid their honor for the sacrifices made by National Defense Force and regional security forces.

Today's demonstrators in various cities and towns of Amhara region conveyed a clear message for peace, underscoring their strong support and collaboration with the government for building peace and achieving development in the region.

Witnessing that the people in Amhara region spoke the language of peace, high-level government officials shared their messages.

Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, on his social media post has commended the widespread public demonstrations, emphasizing the importance of collective action to ensure lasting peace and development in the Amhara region.

He observed that the people supported the government's frequent calls for peace, condemning extremism.

He urged all stakeholders to stand as guardians to the path of peace and development.

Therefore, to make the Amhara region a center of peace and development, everyone should stand for peace,"he said.

Moreover, the Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed the Ethiopian Government's openness for a peaceful settlement of conflicts and called upon armed groups to embrace peaceful dialogue, recognizing that extremism and conflict do not benefit anyone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chief Administrator of the Amhara region, Arega Kebede underlined that the demonstrations in the Amhara region serve as a powerful reminder to all parties to prioritize dialogue as an instrument in resolve conflicts. "This is a call for all stakeholders to address their concerns through peaceful means," Arega noted.

The demonstrations were not only peaceful but also unified in their message: conflict must end, and a path to peace and progress followed" he added.

He also highlighted the broader implications of the event, asserting that the peaceful demonstrations signify public support for both the government and its peace-oriented initiatives. Peace is the cornerstone of a strong government, and today's demonstration underscores the people's desire for peaceful resolutions, he stressed.