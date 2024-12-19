South Africa: New Electricity Act to Take Effect in January - South African News Briefs - December 19, 2024

Ramaphosa Signs Electricity Act, Excludes Key Sections

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act into law. However, just like the Basic Education Laws Amendments (Bela) Act, it leaves out two sections, the definitions of "reticulation" and "distribution of power systems", reports IOL. Ramaphosa extended the implementation of two crucial provisions of the Bela Act for three months to allow more time for discussions, especially with Afrikaans-speaking people. The Act will come into effect on January 1, 2025. Two debatable sections of the Electricity Act will be implemented later and announced in the government gazette by the president.

Activists Challenge Western Cape's Teacher Post Cuts

The Special Action Committee is set to take the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to court over its decision to reduce teaching staff from next year, reports EWN. The committee, which was formed a few months ago, gave Education MEC David Maynier until 17 December 2024 to reconsider the proposed reduction of 2,407 teacher positions. Neil Dublin, a committee member, believes the decision will have a significant impact on the working class and marginalized communities. Dublin said that they have begun outreach to communities and have the support of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (SADTU) as organized labor cannot tackle this challenge alone.

Hailstorm Wrecks Havoc in Limpopo Village

A severe hailstorm has devastated the village of Mamatlakala, near Mokopane in Limpopo, leaving many residents homeless, reports SABC News. Several homes have been damaged or destroyed, and public infrastructure has also been impacted. In the aftermath, residents are working tirelessly to repair their houses, with many forced to seek shelter with neighbors. The storm has caused significant damage to electricity infrastructure, leaving the community without power. Some families have been left without shelter, adding to the growing need for urgent assistance.

