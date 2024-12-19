Tanzania: Vanessa Mdee Exposes Dark Secrets of Music Industry, Sacrifices Made for Fame

Celebrated Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee has sparked a national conversation about faith, morality, and the sacrifices some make for fame after sharing eye-opening revelations about the music industry.

In an interview with Tanzanian outlet Clouds Digital, the former Bongo Flava sensation described the industry as "satanic and ritualistic."

ALSO READ: Kenya invests Rwf5.3 billion in bid to host African Grammy Awards

Mdee, whose chart-topping hits like "Wet" and "Never Ever" made her a household name, opened up about the hidden darkness that overshadowed her career and ultimately led to her surprising retirement in 2020.

"The music industry is very ritualistic. 'Watu wanatumia miungu sana' (people rely heavily on gods)," she shared, her tone calm but resolute. Vanessa painted a picture of an industry where, for some, spiritual pacts seem to outweigh talent and hard work.

"The industry is not as glamorous as it seems," Mdee revealed. "Behind the scenes, there's a lot of darkness--satanic rituals, questionable practices, and a loss of self." She explained that walking away from the limelight was her way of reclaiming her peace and spirituality.

ALSO READ: Sheebah Karungi welcomes baby boy in Canada, reports

"I realized I was becoming someone I didn't recognize. The pressure to conform, the greed, and the manipulation were overwhelming," she admitted.

One of the most shocking moments in her career came early on, during a conversation with a potential manager. Vanessa recounted, "The manager told me that before releasing music, it had to be taken to 'waganga' (witch doctors) to ensure success." Stunned by the suggestion, she questioned the manager's faith. Their reply was unsettling: "We believe in God, but huu ni utamaduni wenu (this is your culture)."

She revealed that some management teams explicitly impose restrictions on religious expression. "There are management teams that tell you outright: by signing with us, you are not allowed to mention the name of Jesus in your songs," Vanessa shared.

These limitations go beyond creative boundaries, often pressuring artists into agreements that may conflict with their personal beliefs. Vanessa described such agreements as spiritually binding and difficult to navigate, leaving many artists feeling constrained in their expression.

For Vanessa, the tension between faith and fame is a quiet struggle that many in the industry endure. "It's easy to find yourself in covenants that are not of God," she reflected.

Now married to Nigerian-American actor and singer Rotimi, Vanessa attributes her spiritual and emotional healing to her faith and family. "I found peace through God and family. I realized there's more to life than fame, money, or power. That life wasn't fulfilling," she explained.

This is not the first time Vanessa Mdee has spoken about the deeper challenges she faced in her music career. Back in 2020, during a podcast interview announcing her retirement, she shared, "The reason why I have to leave the industry is because I needed to choose my life. The music industry is demonic," Vanessa said.

She addressed fans' concerns about her departure, adding, "I love music, I love to create, I love to perform. I'm a vessel. This is what I was brought on earth to be. But maybe I was meant to be a vessel at this moment--to go through what I've been through so that I can tell you, most honestly, the truth about things you won't hear elsewhere."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Entertainment Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since 2019, Vanessa Mdee has stepped away from releasing music to focus on her faith, family, and personal growth.

Born in Arusha in 1988, Vanessa Mdee gained recognition as the first ever Tanzanian MTV VJ, marking the start of her career in entertainment. She hosted shows like Epic Bongo Star Search and Dume Challenge on ITV Tanzania before signing with B'Hits Music Group in late 2012.

Her music career brought her regional acclaim, including a role as a judge on East Africa's Got Talent and a performance in Kigali in 2015.

Today, however, Vanessa shares more family moments and faith-based content with her 9 million Instagram followers than she does new music.