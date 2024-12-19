Rwanda Secures Rwf30bn German Grant to Boost Urban Development

The Government of Rwanda on Wednesday, December 18 signed a grant agreement with the German Development Bank KfW, representing the German Federal Government, to provide Euro 20.97 million (approximately Rwf30 billion) for the "Green and Gender-Sensitive Public Spaces" project.

According to the ministry of finance, the new agreement follows a previous grant of Euros 20 million, also signed between the two parties, aimed at supporting reforms in green financing and investments.

These fundings enhance contributions to climate action through the Rwandan-German Climate and Development Partnership, established in 2022 to assist in achieving Rwanda's national climate adaptation and mitigation targets.

Wednesday's signing ceremony, held at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, was attended by Yusuf Murangwa, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Juliet Kabera, the Director General of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), and representatives from the German embassy in Kigali and KfW Development Bank.

The "Green and Gender-Sensitive Public Spaces" project aims to promote urban development through nature-based solutions, including tree planting and soil unsealing. These measures will address urban challenges related to climate change, such as landslides and heat retention.

The project seeks to enhance urban resilience, improve the quality of life for city inhabitants--particularly women--and increase urban biodiversity. REMA will oversee the project's implementation in selected secondary cities across Rwanda.

Rwanda has received additional funding for climate initiative focused on accelerating investments in climate action and nature conservation, through budget support to improve relevant policies and regulations. A key component of this initiative is the implementation of Rwanda's newly launched Climate and Nature Finance Strategy (CNFS).

The Government of Rwanda on October 17 officially launched its climate and nature finance strategy, a comprehensive framework designed to accelerate investment in climate action and nature conservation.

Following the signing, Murangwa noted that the contributions have the potential to catalyze investments in climate resilience projects.

He said: "Given Rwanda's vulnerability to climate change, the Government has set ambitious targets in NST-2 to enhance resilience. Mobilizing sufficient resources to achieve these targets will be a top priority in the near future. Our partnership with Germany spans various sectors, and our joint efforts to combat climate change remain a key focus."

The German Ambassador to Rwanda, Heike Uta Dettmann, emphasized the growth of Rwandan-German development cooperation, particularly since the establishment of the bilateral Climate and Development Partnership in 2022.

"This partnership currently exceeds EUR 260 million and is being implemented alongside our Rwandan partners through KfW and GIZ. Today's signing of implementation arrangements for KfW-funded projects totalling over EUR 40 million further demonstrates the strong commitment of Germany and Rwanda to combat the adverse effects of climate change through concrete actions," Ambassador Dettmann said.