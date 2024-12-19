Zimbabwe: World Soil Day - Zimbabwe Reaffirms Commitment to Promoting Sustainable Soil Management Practices

The government has pledged continued efforts in soil conservation to ensure maximum agricultural output and guaranteed food security in the country.

The former breadbasket of Africa joined the world in commemorating World Soil Day during an event held in Harare this week.

As the world celebrated the important calendar event, Zimbabwe reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sustainable soil management practices.

Speaking at the commemorations, Agriculture permanent secretary, Obert Jiri, in a speech read on his behalf by Chief Director of the Department of Agricultural Engineering, Mechanisation and Farm Infrastructure Development, Edwin Zimunga, said the onus to conserve soils was upon everyone.

"lt's not just about government efforts-- collective action is key. Soil plays a vital role in human life, from producing food and filtering water to supporting biodiversity and mitigating climate change," said Jiri.

Zimbabwe has a variety of soil types, including sandy, loamy, and alluvial.

Sandy soil covers about 70% of the country, and is mostly derived from coarse granite.

A balance of sand, silt, clay, and humus, loamy soil is dark in colour and mealy in the hands. It is considered to be the perfect soil for arable farming while alluvial soil is deposited by surface water, and are found along rivers, in floodplains and deltas, and stream terraces.

Soils produce 94% of our food, through their extraordinary capacity to form, store, transform, and recycle nutrients.

The government has emphasized the importance of soil conservation, highlighting key initiatives such as the National Soil Conservation Policy and the Agriculture Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy.

"The Directorate of Agricultural Engineering, Mechanisation and Farm Infrastructure Development, Soil Conservation unit is working tirelessly to conserve our soils," said Jiri.

Constructing soil conservation mechanical works-- contour ridges, infiltration pits-- and practicing conservation agriculture, as well as rehabilitation of degraded land is part of the department's agenda to conserve or protect the precious resource, the soil.

Jiri hailed efforts by partners such as the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), schools, and partner ministries, for their support in promoting sustainable soil management practices.