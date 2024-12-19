Zimbabwe: Crocodiles Eat Man in Gonarezhou National Park, Remains Retrieved From Their Bellies

18 December 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

A 23-year-old man was killed by two crocodiles at Chilo Gorge in Gonarezhou National Park and his body parts were recovered from their bellies.

The incident was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo who said the two crocodiles have since been killed.

"It is unfortunate that a 23-year-old man was killed by a crocodile at Chilo Gorge in Gonarezhou.

"2 crocodiles were eliminated and body parts of the deceased were recovered from the bellies of the crocs," Farawo wrote on X.

Crocodile attacks are common near river banks in Zimbabwe.

Wildlife authorities say crocodiles kill more people than any other animals.

