Rwanda: FERWABA Boss Mugwiza Talks Triumphs, Obstacles As He Eyes Fourth Term in Office

Basketball executive Desire Mugwiza's tenure as president of Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) during the past four years has been marked by milestones coupled with challenges.

After 11 years in office, Mugwiza feels that he has unfinished business with Rwandan basketball, which is why he is running for yet a new four-year term, but this time unopposed, ahead of the December 21 polls.

The basketball executive sat with Times Sport's Damas Sikubwabo for an exclusive interview and discussed the sport's development in the country, persisting challenges and what he would bring on table once elected FERWABA president again.

Excerpts:

In brief, what major milestones do you celebrate from the past four years in office?

This term has seen a transformative period for basketball, demonstrating remarkable progress in both competitive performance and the organisational capacity to host world-class tournaments.

On the competitive front, national teams registered notable rises in global rankings.

The senior women's squad climbed 12 places to 62nd worldwide (10th in Africa), becoming the biggest global movers in that period, while the U18 girls advanced 22 places to reach 45th globally (10th in Africa).

At the same time, the senior men's team rose to 90th globally and 15th in Africa, recognized as the second-biggest climbers.

Beyond the traditional 5-on-5 format, there were significant accomplishments in Afro-CAN and 3x3 basketball. At the 2023 FIBA Afro-CAN, the national men's team strong performance reinforced their reputation as an emerging force in African competitions with a bronze medal.

Ranking improvements extended to the FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup 2024, where the Men's team stands second in Africa with 108 points--just behind Madagascar's 122 points--while the Women's team holds a commendable fifth position with 46 points.

The federation also demonstrated its capability as a world-class tournament host.

After successfully organizing the FIBA AfroBasket Men 2021 and FIBA AfroBasket Women 2023, the federation witnessed a new milestone in hosting the FIBA Women's World Cup Pre-Qualifiers, the first world level FIBA hosted in Africa for the first time.

Off the court, development initiatives ensured a pipeline of emerging talent and coaching excellence. Training camps and mentorship sessions with NBA Africa, Giants of Africa and other partners ensured that young athletes learned technical skills alongside values like teamwork and leadership.

Moreover, for the first time in history, a Rwandan official, Pascale Mugwaneza, was elected to the FIBA Central Board, representing Africa and serving as the first woman appointed as a FIBA Africa Executive Member.

This historic development not only underscores Rwanda's growing role in international sports governance and diplomacy, but also paves the way for more inclusive, forward-looking decision-making in basketball's continental and global spheres.

Locally we continue to witness the growing love for the sport. Fan engagement grew accordingly, with a 49 percent increase in game attendance.

In 2020, you said that your office would, among other targets, work to improve basketball infrastructure. Are you satisfied with the progress made?

Working closely with NBA Africa, we upgraded the court at Lycée de Kigali, now offering a venue suitable for competitive matches. Meanwhile, our collaboration with Giants of Africa led to the construction of several courts including in Huye, Rusizi and Rubavu regions that previously lacked sufficient infrastructure.

Additionally, a new court in Kimironko was built with the support of the Imbuto Foundation, and this facility now hosts youth camps regularly especially during school holidays providing young players with year-round opportunities to develop their skills.

We are committed to sustaining this momentum. Together with NBA Africa, we plan to construct 10 new courts by 2025, ensuring that every district in Rwanda has standard basketball facilities.

FERWABA has recently introduced the Instant Replay System (IRS) in league games. What is the rationale, and the likely impact?

The introduction of the IRS was inspired by the zeal to align domestic competitions with international best practices, reassuring players and coaches that results are determined by performance rather than human error.

It is also our commitment to ensure fairness, accuracy, and credibility in officiating.

By providing referees with the means to carefully review pivotal decisions, the system has minimized disputes and improved the integrity of match outcomes.

More training clinics for U13 children are organised in holidays as part of efforts to grow basketball from grassroots. How would you describe the progress?

Together with our partners, we have organized camps that attracted over 500 participants. These camps focus on the foundational skills of basketball such as shooting, dribbling, and passing, as well as teamwork and leadership.

We have partnered with organisations like NBA Africa and Giants of Africa to offer mentorship and leadership workshops for our young athletes.

While the camps have been successful in urban areas, we plan to expand to rural regions in the next term.

In short, by running annual Jr. NBA programs, conducting local and international camps, engaging the diaspora, and leveraging global partnerships, the federation has established a robust, recurring system to cultivate young talent.

This sustained approach ensures that each new generation of players receives the guidance, resources, and exposure they need to grow, succeed, and ultimately strengthen the future of Rwandan basketball.

What happened to the ambitious plan of setting up a basketball academy?

Establishing a basketball academy involves securing the right infrastructure, partnerships, and educational components, and this process has taken longer than we initially anticipated.

Logistical challenges, ranging from funding shortages and developing the curriculum development, have slowed our progress. However, we have not been idle.

We've formed strategic alliances with the Ministry of Sports. We are now in the final stages of planning and expect to launch the academy as soon as the budget allows.

The Rwanda Cup is one of the new things introduced in 2024. Why is it important?

We introduced the Rwanda Cup to broaden competitive opportunities and introduce new energy into our basketball ecosystem. The idea was born from our desire to see more teams--especially those that are not in the topflight category compete on the same stage as the powerhouses.

By doing so, we create a platform that encourages under the radar talent to emerge and thrive. Over time, we envision the Rwanda Cup becoming an annual highlight on the national sports calendar, a celebration of basketball that scouts, coaches, and communities eagerly anticipate.

On the digital front, how is FERWABA leveraging technology to introduce new solutions?

We implemented an online player registration system, the 'FERWABA MAP platform', making administrative tasks more efficient and transparent. Additionally, the adoption of a digital scoresheet used for the first time in Africa by Rwanda streamlined the record keeping process, providing accurate, real-time game data.

How far have you gone in building the domestic coaching capacity?

Multiple coaching clinics and workshops were organized in partnership with key basketball stakeholders, such as FIBA, NBA Africa and Athletes in Action.

These sessions provided local coaches with hands on training led by experienced mentors from the NBA and NBA Academy, as well as international experts.

By exposing coaches to advanced techniques, tactical philosophies, and player development methodologies, FERWABA ensured that they gained new insights and best practices. This professional growth at the coaching level has positively influenced the quality of training offered to players, ultimately elevating the overall standard of Rwandan basketball.

What challenges have you faced down the road?

One of the major challenges faced this term was the logistical and financial support delays in establishing a dedicated basketball academy.

While strides were made in player identification, coaching development, and infrastructure expansion, the academy envisioned as a central hub for nurturing young talent and providing athletic and academic support did not materialize within the initially anticipated timeframe.

These delays were largely due to complexities in securing the right location, facilities, and partnerships that align with the academy's long term goals.

Another ongoing challenge has been ensuring equal access to quality basketball facilities in every district. Although significant progress was made by constructing new courts, the goal of more court constructions with standard FIBA specifications remains a work in progress.

Addressing these shortcomings will require continued collaboration, strategic planning, and resource allocation.

Rwandans are still more appealed with football than other sports. Are you considering any measures to grow the basketball fan base?

To broaden basketball's appeal in a nation where football traditionally dominates, we have focused on creating a more engaging and enjoyable fan experience.

Hosting major events like the FIBA AfroBasket and the Women's World Cup Pre-Qualifiers exposed local fans to elite level basketball and contributed to a 49 percent increase in game attendance.

Beyond the court, we are also investing in efforts to enhance the game atmosphere with entertainment elements featuring youth artists and music performances, making match days more vibrant and appealing to a wider audience.

Looking ahead, we plan to bring important matches to other districts, extending the live basketball experience beyond Kigali and offering communities throughout Rwanda a chance to engage with the sport directly.

Given you are declared the winner of the upcoming elections, what is hot on your table?

Key among these priorities is the establishment of a fully professional league, providing a structured, career oriented platform for athletes, coaches, and support staff.

Infrastructure development will continue to be a cornerstone of our efforts. Maintaining the goal of constructing 10 new courts annually, we will also prioritize quality and innovation.

Currently, we are in discussions with NBA Africa to cover the Kimironko court, transforming it into an indoor facility that can host activities all year round. This upgrade will protect training sessions, events, and competitions from weather related disruptions, thereby fostering consistent player development and fan engagement.

Parting shot?

Rwanda has been selected for the FIBA Plus program, joining a select group of African countries chosen to enhance their federations' capacities across all operational areas.

By leveraging the support and guidance provided through this initiative, we aim to strengthen our organizational structures, improve technical competencies, and maximize resources.

We are optimistic that this approach of professionalising the league, the office, and infrastructure, while benefiting from FIBA Plus support will ensure that all stakeholders, from players and coaches to fans and partners, reap the rewards of a more robust, forward thinking basketball ecosystem.